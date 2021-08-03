U.S. Embassy In Laos: Facebook & "A Terrorist"

BANGKOK, Thailand -- The U.S. Embassy in Laos has publicly apologized

and blamed Facebook's auto-translation for describing an ethnic

Hmong-American Olympic Games teenage gymnast as "a terrorist" on the

American Embassy's official site, days before she won gold.

The embassy repeatedly posted its written apology on its official

Facebook site during July 26-27, after Hmong-Americans expressed

outrage on the site for displaying the incorrect description of U.S.

Women’s National Gymnastics Team member Suni Lee.

That mangled translation introduced the embassy's otherwise cheerful

and congratulatory update about Ms. Lee, including photos of her

performing.

A few days later Ms. Lee, 18, won a gold medal in gymnastics.

"Sunisa 'Souni' Lee is Lao-American and a terrorist who participated

in the Olympic race from the United States," an incorrect

Lao-to-English translation said when viewers clicked "translate" on

the embassy's Lao-language text.

An alternative Facebook translation of the embassy's Lao-language text

incorrectly described Ms. Lee in English as a "criminal".

After several hours the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane, the capital of

Laos, replaced its dual-language Lao and English text with a

clarification by the embassy's unidentified "Author".

"This is the original post from the U.S. Embassy Vientiane page" in

English and in Lao language, the Author said, displaying screenshots.

That original post had correctly stated:

"Sunisa 'Souni' Lee is a Hmong American gymnast joining the Olympics

from the United States."

On a later update, that post was amended to add:

"Apologies for a bad FB-generated auto-translation. Edited here so

that the focus can remain on Suni and how proud we are of her.

"Thank you to everyone that pointed out the error in the auto-generate

text. We have deleted the Lao [text] for now so it no longer

auto-translates" into bad English.

"Unfortunately we have no control over how FB auto-translates our

posts. Please click 'see original' to see what we wrote."

Some Hmong-Americans were not satisfied.

"If we didn't bring this up, you would have ignored it and let it be,"

said Lee Pao Xiong.

"Please write to the Secretary of State, the President, and the U.S.

Embassy in Vientiane and ask them to apologize to Sunisa Lee, her

family, and the community for calling her a criminal and a terrorist.

"This is unacceptable and racist," Mr. Xiong said.

He and others demanded proof that Facebook's computerized

auto-translation was responsible.

"An 'oops sorry about that post' does not cut it," commented KJean Snomis.

"We have already contacted Facebook to ensure they take appropriate

action to correct this mistaken translation," a U.S. Embassy

spokesperson in Vientiane said in response to an interview request

about the problem.

"After our original posting was published, we were alerted by

followers of the Embassy's Facebook page that Facebook's

auto-translate function incorrectly translated the Lao language

portion of our congratulatory Facebook post.

"The U.S. Embassy in Laos has no control over Facebook's

auto-translation algorithm, nor over who sees these translations, as

this function is enabled for end users' Facebook feeds," the embassy's

spokesperson said.

Some commentators warned that Facebook's translations often distort

non-English languages.

"Wow! Lost in translation," said Maitswim Xyooj.

"She is Hmong-American. She's born in the United States, her parents

are Hmong," from Laos, who became U.S. citizens, commented Nyiajkub

Moua.

The "terrorist" adjective was especially traumatic for Hmong because

up until 2007, Washington categorized many of them that way when Hmong

applied for sanctuary as immigrants and refugees in the aftermath of

the U.S.-Vietnam War.

During 1961 to 1975, the CIA secretly hired thousands of mostly

illiterate minority Hmong, trained them to be guerrillas, and led them

to fight communist Pathet Lao and North Vietnamese.

Approximately 40,000 Hmong died and 50,000 were seriously injured and

disabled during the war, U.S. officials said in 2008.

After the 1975 U.S. defeat in Laos, thousands of the CIA's Hmong

fighters and their community were abandoned to a harsh fate under the

victorious communists.

Some Hmong continued fighting, in vain, against the established

communist government.

Desperate Hmong soon began arriving as refugees into the U.S.,

totaling about 170,000 in 2000, and topped by an additional 15,000 in

2005.

After al Qaeda's September 11, 2001 attack against the U.S., new

anti-terrorism restrictions blocked people who provided "material

support" to commit acts of terrorism.

The U.S.A. Patriot Act of 2001 and Real I.D. Act of 2005 made

thousands of Hmong ineligible for asylum or permanent residency green

cards.

In January 2007, President Bush's administration granted some waivers.

The Hmong were not included.

"Terrorism is defined as an unlawful activity, committed under the

laws of the place where it’s committed," Srida Moua of Hmong National

Development, a Washington, D.C.-based Hmong advocacy group, said in

2007.

"In the case of the Hmong, those who took up arms to fight alongside

U.S. soldiers fall under this definition.”

Several months later, Congress lifted the six-year-long ban against

minority ethnic Hmong.

During the regional U.S.-Vietnam war, CIA paramilitary officer Anthony

Poshepny became infamous for demanding his Hmong fighters bring him

dead Laotian communists' ears and chopped-off heads.

Popularly known as Tony Poe, Mr. Poshepny described in a 2001

interview how he dropped a couple of those human heads onto America's

Laotian enemies in northwest Laos while flying over his targets.

He also boasted about impaling Laotian communists' heads on spikes in

the jungles of Laos, and joining his fighters in celebratory tribal

dances around the dead heads.

Mr. Poshepny also confirmed he filled a diplomatic bag with human ears

and sent it to the U.S. Embassy in Vientiane, to prove his Hmong

fighters were successfully killing communists, after some American

officials denounced Mr. Poshepny as ineffectual.

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based American foreign correspondent

reporting from Asia since 1978. Excerpts from his two new nonfiction

books, "Rituals. Killers. Wars. & Sex. -- Tibet, India, Nepal, Laos,

Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka & New York" and "Apocalyptic Tribes,

Smugglers & Freaks" are available at

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

© Scoop Media

