Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Wall Street Sacrifices Children To The Demon Of Greed

Saturday, 14 August 2021, 11:18 am
Opinion: Dr Nayvin Gordon

The newspaper of the billionaires, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently published an opinion piece entitled, “Eradication of Covid is a Dangerous and Expensive Fantasy” https://www.wsj.com/articles/zero-covid-coronavirus-pandemic-lockdowns-china-australia-new-zealand-11628101945?tpl=centralbanking The authors acknowledge that New Zealand, Taiwan, and China have had a Zero Covid national strategy since the pandemic began. This policy has kept over one billion people protected from infection by Covid-19. Yet the WSJ seeks to convince us that,”lockdowns have proved devastatingly harmful to public health.” They present absolutely no evidence. We are to believe the WSJ when they tell us that ignorance is strength and two plus two is five. The fact is that over one billion people continue to be protected by the policy of Zero Covid. This reality is for the WSJ, not a fact but a fantasy.

The true reason behind this article is the statement that the cost of Zero Covid “would be far too great.” “The costs of any eradication program are immense and must be justified before the government pursues such a goal”. The Wall Street billionaires believe it is justified to continue receiving trillions of dollars in the pursuit of private profits. The US government has been buying up debt and pouring $130 billion a month into Wall Street since the pandemic began. Government funds spent on building a Public Health Infrastructure is money that will not go to Wall Street. Wall Street wants us to believe that the government spending trillions of dollars on Public Services to protect the health of the working people is too expensive. The WSJ states, “The only practical course is to live with the virus,” Zero Covid is not practical.

In line with the WSJ, and with full knowledge that the Delta variant was present, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) removed all public health restrictions in June 2021, allowing massive Covid-19 transmission throughout the country. We are all now “free” to get infected. Some 40 million unvaccinated children must go into unsafe schools, knowing that they risk infection, illness, and death, which will spread to their teachers, families and friends. This political decision was described as social murder by the British Medical Journal. Such policy must be defied, resisted, and rejected.

Zero Covid is the way out of the pandemic. https://covidactiongroup.net/ To save our health and our lives, we must demand a Zero Covid policy now.

Let us crush Covid-19, not be crushed by it.

It’s time to replace the money system of the 1%, with the needs system of the 99%, and create a society driven by the needs of the vast majority, not by the greed of a tiny minority.

No more rich and no more poor.

Let us construct a truly egalitarian society-social, political and economic equality for all.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dr Nayvin Gordon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Call In The Khaki: The Australian Defence Force And COVID-19

Towards the latter part of July, Australia’s unimaginative Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a request from the police commissioner from the state of New South Wales. It was a query on whether personnel from the Australian Defence Forces might aid in patrolling eight local government areas in Sydney subject to pandemic restrictions... More>>

Ramzy Baroud: US Foreign Policy Adrift: Why Washington No Longer Calling The Shots

Jonah Goldberg and Michael Ledeen have much in common. They are both writers and also cheerleaders for military interventions and, often, for frivolous wars. Writing in the conservative rag, The National Review, months before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003... More>>


Peter Dunne: Time To Revamp MIQ

The monolithic Managed Isolation and Quarantine System (MIQ) is rapidly becoming a huge millstone around the government's neck. Moreover, it could yet become a lasting metaphor for the bureaucratic inertia that seems to have replaced the government's once agile and sure-footed response to the pandemic crisis... More>>



The Conversation: New Zealand's wet regions wetter, and dry ones drier

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delivered a sobering update on how much the Earth has warmed and how the climate system is responding. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) is the most comprehensive yet. It shows Earth is now 1.09 warmer than it was in the 1850s... More>>



Economist Piketty: Everyone Should Get €120,000 For Their 25th Birthday

French economist Thomas Piketty calls for all citizens to receive 120,000 euros for their 25th birthday. This “start-up money” would open up many opportunities for young people, such as buying a home or starting their own business... More>>


Podcast: Buchanan + Manning On Cyber-Attacks And The Evolution Of Hybrid Warfare

Paul G. Buchanan and Selwyn Manning present this week’s podcast, A View from Afar with a deep-dive into cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare – Especially how 2021 has witnessed a Cold War II styled stand-off between global powers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 