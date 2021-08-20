Top Scoops

Positive Covid-19 cases confirmed in Wellington, RNZ understands

Friday, 20 August 2021, 11:42 am
Article: RNZ

RNZ understands positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Wellington.

These would be the first positive community cases in this latest outbreak outside of Auckland and Coromandel.

The Ministry of Health has declined to comment at this stage.

A ministry spokesperson says all confirmed cases of Covid-19 will be announced "as soon as practicable".

The government is due to announce any changes to the lockdown at 3pm.

In Auckland, there are 22 active cases of Covid-19 in the community.

The outbreak has been linked to a person who travelled to New Zealand from NSW on 7 August and transferred to hospital on 16 August.

Locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health website as they become available.

More to come...

