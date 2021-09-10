Police Suffocation



BANGKOK, Thailand -- Thailand's prime minister and public appeared

horrified after watching provincial police chief "Joe Ferrari"

allegedly torture and kill a drug suspect by wrapping his head with

layers of plastic bags until he suffocated.

"I put the bag on his head only because I did not want him to see my

face," Police Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon, 39, told this shocked nation

which saw the suffocation and death in a nine-minute video on

nationwide TV news and online.

"But he tried to rip the bag off, so I had to tie him down and put

handcuffs on him, or else he would try to rip the bag.

"My intention was to get information, so we could find the drugs that

are hurting the people in Nakhon Sawan," Col. Thitisan said on August

26 in the police-supervised broadcast from in his town 150 miles (250

km) north of Bangkok.

"I admit what I have done is wrong, and I will accept whatever the

court rules. They can sentence me to life imprisonment. I had no

intention to kill him."

The unfolding case is gripping the public, because it provides a rare,

graphic, visual glimpse into decades of secretive alleged torture and

extrajudicial executions during police and army interrogations.

The British Broadcasting Corporation described the video as a "viral

torture clip."

"After seeing the clip, we believe they [the officers involved]

committed an offence. The clip is real," Thailand's National Police

Chief, General Suwat Jangyodsuk, said.

"A prosecution fully independent of the Thai police is needed if there

is any hope of justice in the torture and killing of Chiraphong

Thanapat,” said Brad Adams, Asia Director at New York-based Human

Rights Watch (HRW).

“Successive Thai governments have a long history of failing to ensure

accountability for even the most ghastly police abuses against people

in custody," Mr. Adams stated in a HRW report titled:

"Thailand: Drug Suspect Tortured to Death. Prosecute Officers

Responsible for Police Station Killing."

Colonel Thitisan's portrayal of his intentions as a bumbling,

altruistic crime-buster, was challenged by official investigators and

others after he was arrested on August 26.

They suspect he allegedly tortured Mr. Chiraphong, 24, while trying to

extort a $60,000 bribe to release him without charges, after rejecting

the victim's offer of $30,000.

Earlier in August, police had arrested Mr. Chiraphong and his

girlfriend in downtown Nakhon Sawan for allegedly possessing more than

10,000 methamphetamine tablets, popularly known in Thailand as "ya ba"

(crazy medicine), plus a kilo of the drug.

The police station's internal CCTV shows a cluster of uniformed

officers holding down Mr. Chiraphong while plastic bags are wrapped

around his head.

The victim thrashes and eventually collapses, surrounded by desks,

chairs, and a police uniform dangling on a hangar in the office.

When the victim sprawls on the floor, startled police splash a bucket

of water on him and vainly perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

A junior officer leaked the video.

The scenes caused widespread revulsion, anger, and fear about

Thailand's already controversial police and this Southeast Asian

country's international reputation.

Many Thais predict the provincial police chief, who was quickly fired,

will escape harsh punishment because he is unusually wealthy and

well-connected.

His long-time nickname, Joe Ferrari, reflects his collection more than

a dozen luxury cars, including some built by Ferrari, Porsche,

Lamborghini and Bentley, worth an estimated total of more than $3

million.

He basked in a sprawling Bangkok mansion, reportedly valued at nearly

$2 million.

"I have never been involved in corruption," Colonel Thitisan said

during the news conference which was attended by six other officers

who were arrested at the police station.

The six men include the police station's major, captain, lieutenant,

two senior sergeant majors, and a lieutenant colonel.

They also allegedly appear in the video, dutifully assisting their

boss during the torture.

The heavily guarded six men were presented by the National Police

Chief, General Jangyodsuk, who also arranged a live mobile phone link

with Colonel Thitisan to air his statements from detention.

The seven officers were expected to face charges of using torture to

kill a person, coercion, and other illegalities.

Police initially insisted the victim died from a methamphetamine

overdose but an autopsy confirmed suffocation.

Other wretched, unrelated murder cases are currently unfolding, but

not making front page news like Joe Ferrari's.

The Royal Thai Police appointed the Criminal Investigation Bureau as

chief investigators.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission is meanwhile peering into his assets.

"Stop Lying Joe" trended on Thai Twitter.

"It is hardly a secret that, at times, state officials have resorted

to torture and other illegal interrogation processes," a Bangkok Post

editorial said August 28.

"Historically, Thailand's men in uniform are notorious for their use

of draconian measures while dispensing a brand of justice that has

been known to embrace the beating, suffocation, and even

water-boarding of 'bad guys' or 'enemies' of the state," the Post

said.

"Are Thais living in an alternative Nazi-inspired universe?" the

online Thai Enquirer's Cod Satrusayang asked in his column.

"Despite murdering an alleged drug dealer in cold blood, with a

plastic bag, while his men held the guy down, he is a good person.

"Never mind that this is the kind of scene you’d expect to see in a

Nazi movie, Joe is a good person," said Mr. Cod.

"The torture and killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan province is

not an isolated incident by rogue police officers," HRW said.

"Beginning in 2003, under then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Thai

police carried out a notorious 'war on drugs' that resulted in the

deaths of at least 2,819 suspected drug traffickers, many of which

appeared to be extrajudicial killings.

"Virtually none of the police commanders and officers responsible for

the 'war on drugs' killings, and related abuses, have been brought to

justice," HRW said.

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based American foreign correspondent

reporting from Asia since 1978. Excerpts from his two new nonfiction

books, "Rituals. Killers. Wars. & Sex. -- Tibet, India, Nepal, Laos,

Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka & New York" and "Apocalyptic Tribes,

Smugglers & Freaks" are available at

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

