Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:06 pm
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand.

New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

A vaccine certificate is proof that you have been vaccinated and is now common overseas, Ardern says.

More details will be shared in coming weeks, but for now the certificates will be used as a tool in high-risk settings including large events and the government is consulting on their use in places like hospitality.

It will not be used for places like supermarkets or essential health services. It will be available either in digital form on smartphones or can be downloaded and printed out.

They are likely to start being used in November.

Ardern said "please get vaccinated now, summer is close. And so to be fully vaccinated and fully protected and do the things you love, you need to be vaccinated this month, not in December".

The best Christmas present to your family this year would be to get vaccinated, Ardern said.

Ministry of Health officials Shayne Hunter (Deputy Director-General Data and Digital) and Michael Dreyer (General Manager, National Digital Services) said they would be making access to vaccination records available "soon".

Within a few weeks of that - late this month - test results should be available via the My Covid Record, and after that the downloadable certificates will be accessible around November.

People wanting to access their record will be able to access it using a My Health account or RealMe. They will be able to create an account if they do not already have one.

The record will show details including batch number, site, and which arm was used. Second vaccinations can also be booked through the system.

There will be an app available for verification, and it should be able to be used either on a mobile device, on a website or using printouts.

They say it will be reachable from the current Covid app, but it is not part of the app because of privacy settings that are required.

They intend to keep the paper form available to people who don't have access to digital technology.

Ardern says they are also looking at ways that people can visit a health professional and have a certificate printed out for them.

Large scale events are likely to make the use of the certificates mandatory, and while they may not be mandated in smaller settings those venues may consider using it themselves. The government is still considering its options about whether the certificates will be mandatory in some of those gatherings.

"That is an area where we are going to be very cautious and also learn from overseas," Ardern said.

The technology was being trialled and it was being widely used by some individuals, she said.

The government is also still considering when the certificate will take effect for individuals who have been vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated after a second dose but they are not considered fully immunised until two weeks after they have had their second dose.

Ardern said clear advice would be supplied about where the certificates cannot and should not be used.

"The best way to guarantee your entry into a summer festival is to be vaccinated," she said.

The system could in future be adapted to take account of vaccinations administered overseas, and certification offered by other countries.

This morning, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said mandating vaccinations was doubtful, but vaccine certificates were likely to be introduced in the near future.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Canada: Trudeau’s Parliamentary ‘Victory’ May Cost Him The Next Elections
Canada’s unpopular general election of September 20 is increasingly recognized as a mistake by the country’s leading political analysts. However, this mistake could potentially prove to be the very undoing of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in future elections... More>>


Murderous Fantasies: The US Intelligence Effort Against Assange

If there was any reason to halt a farcical train of legal proceedings, then the case against Julian Assange would have to be the standard bearing example. Since last year, the efforts by the US government to pursue his extradition to the vicious purgatory of American justice has seen more than a fair share of obscene revelations... More>>

Keith Rankin: Vaccination Rates And The Population Denominator
We are learning that, in the absence of high levels of natural immunity to Covid19, New Zealand will need extremely high vaccination rates before it can repudiate its growing 'hermit kingdom' status. (It is important to note that the expression 'hermit kingdom' dates to a book title from 1882 – 'The Hermit Nation', by William Elliot Griffis.... More>>



Dunne Speaks: Labour's High Water Mark
If I were still a member of the Labour Party I would be feeling a little concerned after this week’s Colmar Brunton public opinion poll. Not because the poll suggested Labour is going to lose office any time soon – it did not – nor because it showed other parties doing better – they are not... More>>



Our Man In Washington: Morrison’s Tour Of Deception

It was startling and even shocking. Away from the thrust and cut of domestic politics, not to mention noisy discord within his government’s ranks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison could breathe a sign of relief. Perhaps no one would notice in Washington that Australia remains prehistoric in approaching climate change relative to its counterparts... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Melbourne Quake: Shaken, Not Stirred

It began just after a news interview. Time: a quarter past nine. Morning of September 22, and yet to take a sip from the brewed Turkish coffee, its light thin surface foam inviting. The Australian city of Melbourne in its sixth lockdown, its residents fatigued and ravaged by regulations. Rising COVID-19 numbers, seemingly inexorable... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 