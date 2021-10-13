Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

China deals with out-of-control tech giants: Should we?

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 6:08 pm
Article: Digitl

Xi Jinping has grasped a fundamental truth in his quest to win the technology race – that internet companies are all ultimately disposable

Writing at the Guardian John Naughton wonders if  there are lessons for the west in the way China deals with its tech giants. 
This is story of two parallel universes. Over in the western one, neoliberal capitalism rules. In the other – the Chinese universe – a different system presides. In both universes, government concern over the growing power of giant tech companies has been growing for a while, but there the similarities end.

...

None of this should be taken as an endorsement of the Chinese regime, but to raise two serious questions.


The first is an exam question: does the contrast between western feebleness in reining in our tech giants and Chinese effectiveness at controlling theirs imply that only authoritarian regimes can bring swaggering corporations to heel? Discuss. Do not write on both sides of the paper.


The other question is whether Xi Jinping and co understand something that we seem unwilling to accept – that social media companies, no matter how large and apparently powerful, are ultimately disposable.



Let's deal with the last question first.

Social media companies are disposable. Closing them would be disruptive but it would do little long term harm to the economy.

Unhealthy dependence


Many business depend on aspects of social media. Yet every one of those dependencies could transfer elsewhere.

Take the companies who put all their marketing eggs in, say, the Facebook basket. There are other, often better advertising options available elsewhere.

Groups or families who use Facebook for communications can find other forums. It's not as if there is a lack of choice.

Making the adjustments would take time. But, on balance Naughton and the Chinese Communist leadership are right: Social media is disposable.

What about the West's inability to rein-in the worst aspects of tech giant's abusive behaviour?

For now there is not the political will to act. That will not always be the case.

It will start with Facebook which is the worst offender by some distance.

Now the awful truth about Facebook's cynical behaviour and its arguably evil business model is out in the open there will be fewer and fewer prepared to defend the company against regulation and even accountability.

There will be a fight. The results may be imperfect and often unsatisfactory, yet change is on the way.

China deals with out-of-control tech giants: Should we?s was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Eric Zuesse: China Says U.S.-China War Is Imminent

China has now publicly announced that, unless the United States Government will promptly remove from China’s Taiwan province the military forces that it recently sent there, China will soon send military forces into that province, because, not only did the U.S. secretly send “special operations forces” onto that island... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Blowing The Whistle At Facebook
The only surprise was that it did not come sooner. Big Tech whistleblowers are not exactly running out of the offices of Silicon Valley, so it was with some excitement that Facebook could produce a person willing enough to show us the laundry, with the dirt still caking the content. And the laundry in question proved to be bountiful, with internal company documents running into the thousands showing a fruit salad range of mendacity... More>>

Canada: Trudeau’s Parliamentary ‘Victory’ May Cost Him The Next Elections
Canada’s unpopular general election of September 20 is increasingly recognized as a mistake by the country’s leading political analysts. However, this mistake could potentially prove to be the very undoing of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in future elections... More>>


Dunne Speaks: Labour's High Water Mark
If I were still a member of the Labour Party I would be feeling a little concerned after this week’s Colmar Brunton public opinion poll. Not because the poll suggested Labour is going to lose office any time soon – it did not – nor because it showed other parties doing better – they are not... More>>



Our Man In Washington: Morrison’s Tour Of Deception

It was startling and even shocking. Away from the thrust and cut of domestic politics, not to mention noisy discord within his government’s ranks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison could breathe a sign of relief. Perhaps no one would notice in Washington that Australia remains prehistoric in approaching climate change relative to its counterparts... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Melbourne Quake: Shaken, Not Stirred

It began just after a news interview. Time: a quarter past nine. Morning of September 22, and yet to take a sip from the brewed Turkish coffee, its light thin surface foam inviting. The Australian city of Melbourne in its sixth lockdown, its residents fatigued and ravaged by regulations. Rising COVID-19 numbers, seemingly inexorable... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 