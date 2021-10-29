Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Humanity’s Crossroads Will Be Defined In Glasgow

Friday, 29 October 2021, 9:32 am
Article: Ambassador Ran Yaakoby

In just a few days, world leaders will convene for one of the most crucial conferences of our generation; COP26 in Glasgow. During the course of this conference, leaders will attempt to come to a joint agreement on the goals and ways in which the most dire consequences of climate change may be prevented. The COP26 meeting is a critical crossroads; some may even say fateful. If we, as human society, can agree on the target of net zero emissions by 2050, then we may likely avoid crossing the warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius. This will ensure that we will avoid the most serious consequences of the climate crisis. If an agreement cannot be reached however, then we will inevitably move far closer towards the wide variety of natural disasters that are threatening our future and can already be seen in the Pacific.

The challenge is immense, but it is possible: for the first time in human history, the effort needed, demands that all major global players be mobilized, including governments, the private sector, civil society, the media, and academia, as well as religious leaders and others. For the first time, humanity is also facing a tangible threat unprecedented in scope and power that will have far-reaching implications for many generations. We must therefore make every possible effort to ensure that the Glasgow climate conference is a success, and set ourselves on a path that will secure climate stability, security, and prosperity for all the world’s citizens.

In this context, practical and inexpensive solutions that can be quickly implemented on a broad scale are what we now need to both reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience and adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis. A good example for this are the recent HOMEBIOGAS systems Israel has recently donated to many of the Pacific Islands. This system transfers livestock waste into an organic fertilizer and delivers clean cooking gas for remote local households. Israel stands out as a significant country in climate innovation, possessing a diverse range of companies and start-ups working in this field as well as major investment in R&D and more. Together, these elements have created an exceptional climate innovation ecosystem that includes over 1,200 companies and start-ups – and which is constantly growing, according to Israel’s first State of Climate Tech 2021 Report. The fact that some 10% of all new high-tech companies founded in Israel last year were in the field of climate innovation is just one example that speaks to the vibrancy of Israel’s start-up landscape.

The range of solutions that Israel has to offer is diverse. In agriculture, Israel offers drip irrigation and precision agriculture, and in the field of water and water loss prevention in urban systems, Israel holds the world record with its 3% water loss rate and 90% wastewater reusage rate. Some of these systems have already been adapted in New Zealand too. Israel also has solutions to offer in desalination, energy storage in compressed air or ice, energy efficiency, reforestation, sustainable transportation and mobility, the development of new materials, animal protein substitutes such as 3D-printed steak – a field which Israel is leading globally – and food loss prevention, as well as many other exciting areas.

Israel wants to share its knowledge and collaborate in order to implement these solutions, which will greatly assist in reaching global mitigation targets, building resilience among already-affected countries and communities, and implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). International cooperation in the field of climate innovation is also a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the economy for all, create new job opportunities, and allow humanity to prosper and flourish while preserving nature, the climate, and our planet’s ecological diversity. Let us work together!

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ambassador Ran Yaakoby on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 



Binoy Kampmark: Congress, Skulduggery And The Assange Case

Is the imperium showing suspicions about its intended quarry? It is hard to believe it, but the US House Intelligence Committee is on a mission of discovery. Its subject: a Yahoo News report disclosing much material that was already in the public domain on the plot to kidnap or, failing that, poison Julian Assange... More>>

The Conversation: Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world
When the sales pitch for a free trade agreement is that “British consumers will enjoy more affordable Marlborough sauvignon blanc, mānuka honey and kiwifruit, while Kiwis enjoy the benefit from cheaper gin, chocolate, clothing and buses”, you know this is hardly the deal of the century... More>>


Philip Temple: Hang On A Minute, Mate
Peter Dunne quietly omits some salient facts when arguing for retention of MMP’s coat-tailing provision that allows a party to add list seats if it wins one electorate and achieves more than 1% or so of the party vote... More>>



Dunne Speaks: Labour's High Water Mark
If I were still a member of the Labour Party I would be feeling a little concerned after this week’s Colmar Brunton public opinion poll. Not because the poll suggested Labour is going to lose office any time soon – it did not – nor because it showed other parties doing better – they are not... More>>



Our Man In Washington: Morrison’s Tour Of Deception

It was startling and even shocking. Away from the thrust and cut of domestic politics, not to mention noisy discord within his government’s ranks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison could breathe a sign of relief. Perhaps no one would notice in Washington that Australia remains prehistoric in approaching climate change relative to its counterparts... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Melbourne Quake: Shaken, Not Stirred

It began just after a news interview. Time: a quarter past nine. Morning of September 22, and yet to take a sip from the brewed Turkish coffee, its light thin surface foam inviting. The Australian city of Melbourne in its sixth lockdown, its residents fatigued and ravaged by regulations. Rising COVID-19 numbers, seemingly inexorable... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 