Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

A simple guide to the NZ My Vaccine Pass

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 4:54 pm
Article: Digitl

The Ministry of Health has released the technical specifications of its Covid vaccine pass. The documents call it My Vaccine Pass.

There are two passes. The domestic pass is simple. It will carry the minimum of information. The international pass is a little more complicated.

Each pass is an offical record of a person’s vaccination statues. You’ll be able to use them to get into places, to use services like air transport and so on.

We will see these later this month.

A QR code


The pass is stored as a QR code, like the codes used today when you check in to a site using your phone and the official Covid app.

You can also download and print out a version of the QR code if you don’t have a phone. There aren’t many people in that category and it's likely people who don't have a phone are going to be people who can't easily print out a paper code. Hopefully they will be able to print out the codes at a library or marae.

You have to use the code with a form of photo ID, maybe your driving licence or a passport.

Phone app


There’s also a phone app that shopkeepers and others can use to confirm that you are vaccinated. The people using the app will scan your QR code and then check the name tallies with the name on your ID.

The Ministry of Health has opened the technology so that companies and organisations can build their own verification tools. Air New Zealand might want something different to your corner diary.

Your pass verifies you are considered vaccinated. It will run out at some point. How long it lasts hasn’t been made public yet. When booster shots become available they will be included.

Trust, privacy


There is a lot of talk about trust and privacy.

I asked the office of the privacy commissioner if there were any issues to worry about and was given a stock reply that the office has worked with the government on the pass.

It’s cryptic, but implies there are no serious concerns.

One pass to rule them all


Only the Ministry of Health can issue a pass.

The Ministry says people using verification should not trust what they see printed on a pass, only what they see from the verification app.

Companies using the app are not supposed to store the data. At the moment that’s a request although Parliament is due to pass legislation limiting data collection from the passes.

You're not being monitored


Each scan only lasts a few seconds and disappears. There isn’t any formal reporting back to base (although the Ministry will collect analytical data), so when you show your card at the local pub, no-one in the Ministry or anywhere else in government gets to know about that.

A company called Mattr is building the digital plumbing behind the pass.

It’s an interesting business. Mattr is a subsidiary of Spark that specialises in verifying data in ways that are secure and protect privacy.

In its words, Mattr deals with digital trust. It started business in 2019 .

The technology used for the pass was developed here in New Zealand before the pandemic and is exported overseas. One of the company’s customers is the US Department of Homeland security. It is also working on a project with the US National Science Foundation to look at ways of protecting people from false or manipulated online material.

A simple guide to the NZ My Vaccine Pass was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 



A Very Scary Graph: Comparing Delta Variant In New Zealand And New South Wales

According to Wikipedia data science is an inter-disciplinary field that uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to extract knowledge and insights from noisy, structured and unstructured data, and apply knowledge and actionable insights from data across a broad range of application domains... More>>

Keith Rankin: Covid19 Death Semantics
Last year the Government was careful to count anybody who died with a Covid19-positive status as a Covid19 death. Now we keep hearing about such deaths which the government is saying will need to be referred to the coroner before we can establish what they died of. This is looking suspiciously like a slippery slope towards the politically expedient adoption of a narrow definition as to what constitutes a covid death... More>>


Dunne Speaks: James Shaw's Trip To Glasgow
As the world’s great and good descend on Glasgow for the COP26 Conference there has been criticism of Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s decision to attend on behalf of New Zealand. Some have highlighted what they see as the hypocrisy of calling for the need to reduce individual carbon footprints on the one hand while travelling halfway round the world to do so on the other... More>>


Globetrotter: Why Julian Assange’s Inhumane Prosecution Imperils Justice For Us All

When I first saw Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison, in 2019, shortly after he had been dragged from his refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy, he said, “I think I am losing my mind.”
He was gaunt and emaciated, his eyes hollow and the thinness of his arms was emphasized by a yellow identifying cloth tied around his left arm... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Labour's High Water Mark
If I were still a member of the Labour Party I would be feeling a little concerned after this week’s Colmar Brunton public opinion poll. Not because the poll suggested Labour is going to lose office any time soon – it did not – nor because it showed other parties doing better – they are not... More>>



Our Man In Washington: Morrison’s Tour Of Deception

It was startling and even shocking. Away from the thrust and cut of domestic politics, not to mention noisy discord within his government’s ranks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison could breathe a sign of relief. Perhaps no one would notice in Washington that Australia remains prehistoric in approaching climate change relative to its counterparts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 