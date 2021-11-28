Top Scoops

The AGI hype train is running out of steam

Sunday, 28 November 2021, 11:51 am
Article: Digitl

AGI is no longer a big buzzword in Silicon Valley. The unfulfilled expectations will affect the future of artificial intelligence.

Like the idea of a true driverless car or nuclear fusion, artificial general intelligence is not going to happen soon, despite hype in recent years suggesting it is not far away.

Most modern artificial intelligence is a form of deep learning or natural language processing. AI is also used for computer vision. Things have moved fast in the last decade, but it is more about sifting through vast piles of data than building machines that think.

General Artificial Intelligence is about building machines, or more accurately software, that can think in ways that resemble human thinking.

That's a loose definition, experts argue over exactly what GAI means and doesn't mean. They don't even agree on its name: there are many variations in use each with a different, nuanced meaning.

GAI doesn't necessarily mean sentience. At best it is an early step on the path, but it is possible machine sentience can never be achieved.

As The Next Web reports the financiers behind GAI have gone quiet lately. The story suggests they have lost their appetite for the technology.

The AGI hype train is running out of steam was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

