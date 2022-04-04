Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Ukraine: Secretary-General Calls For Probe Into Bucha Killings

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:51 pm
Article: United Nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, a suburb of the capital, Kyiv.

Images have emerged of bodies found in streets and in yards in the wake of Russian withdrawal from the area following weeks of intense fighting, according to international media reports.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” said Mr. Guterres in a tersely worded statement , which was also posted on his official Twitter account.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.”

Osnat Lubrani, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, shared the statement on Twitter.

"Ukrainians are enduring a living hell for more than a month, thousands of civilians have died," she wrote. "This horrific war needs to stop."

Casualties likely higher

The UN continues to press for an end to the war in Ukraine, which the Secretary-General has described as “unwinnable”.

Conflict began on 24 February, when Russia invaded the country. Since then, 3,455 civilian casualties have been recorded, according to the latest update from the UN human rights office, OHCHR, published on Sunday.

Of that number, 1,417 persons were killed, and 2,038 injured, though real figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Most casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

Humanitarian access critical

Posting on Twitter on Friday, Mr. Guterres said the UN “is doing everything in its power to support people whose lives have been overturned by the war in Ukraine.”

Humanitarians have reached more than 1.4 million people, mainly in the east, “but this is not enough” he said. “We need safe, unimpeded access to all areas.”

The fighting has displaced more than 10 million people, both within the country and outside its borders as refugees.

“The speed of the displacement, coupled with the huge numbers of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe in recent memory,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on concluding a visit to Ukraine last week.

To respond to the rising humanitarian needs, the UN and partners launched a $1.7 billion emergency appeal last month to support people in Ukraine and those who have fled abroad.

More than 4.1 million have found shelter in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, and beyond.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold its latest meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Ramzy Baroud: Gaza’s Forthcoming Crisis Might Be Worse Than Anything We Have Ever Seen
“The water is back,” one family member would announce in a mix of excitement and panic, often very late at night. The moment such an announcement was made, my whole family would start running in all directions to fill every tank, container or bottle that could possibly be filled. Quite often, the water would last for a few minutes, leaving us with a collective sense of defeat, worrying about the very possibility of surviving... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Backyard Jitters: Australia, China’s Military And The Solomon Islands
The impression given was that of a temple burgled by blaspheming reprobates. But Australian politicians were having none of it. A draft official document published online by an adviser to the Malaita Provincial Government of Premier Daniel Suidani suggested that China was considering some military presence in The Solomons. In its current form, Beijing would be able to send police, armed police and military personnel... More>>

Aroused By Power: Why Madeleine Albright Was Not Right
When involved in war, those who feel like benefactors are bound to congratulate the gun toting initiators. If you so happen to be on the losing end, sentiments are rather different. Complicity and cause in murder come to mind... More>>




A Nine-Year Obscenity: The Australia-NZ Resettlement Deal
Obscenities occupy the annals of State behaviour, revolting reminders about what governments can do. One of Australia’s most pronounced and undeniable obscenities is its continuing effort to gut and empty international refugee law of its relevant foundations. Instead of being treated as a scandal, populists and governments the world over have expressed admiration... More>>

Borrowing Hurdles: Unintended Consequences Arising From Wilful Blindness

On 1 December 2021 the CCCFA (Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act) entered Aotearoa New Zealand with more stealth than the Omicron BA2 variant. It resulted in unintended consequences that were (and are) entirely predictable. There are two sets of 'unintended but predictable consequences... More>>


The Conversation: How protesters demanding ‘freedom’ from COVID restrictions ignore the way liberty really works
Like the many similar movements against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions around the world, New Zealand’s protests have expressed a unifying concern with personal freedoms. One of the highest-profile groups at the occupation of parliament grounds in Wellington was “Voices for Freedom”. The occupation itself began with a “freedom convoy”, and many of the signs and placards around the makeshift camp made “freedom” their focus... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 
 