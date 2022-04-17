Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Katya Rivas' Passion 23: The Resurrection Of Jesus

Sunday, 17 April 2022, 11:14 am
Column: Katya Rivas

Over the final 9 days of Lent and Easter 2022 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas’s “The Passion”. To order a video about Katya’s work visit “A plea to humanity”

The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption.

Cochabamba — Bolivia Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

The Resurrection Of Jesus
Extract 23
Jesus


Holy Friday was followed by the glorious dawn of the Sunday of the Resurrection. If I have decided not to destroy the world, it means that I want to renew it and rejuvenate it. The old trees need to lose their leaves and be pruned so that they can give new sprouts. And the old branches, the dry leaves, are to be burned.

Separate the young goats from the lambs, so that they can find ready and well prepared fertile pastures where they can appease their taste and drink from the clean fountains of water of Salvation… It is My redeeming Blood that waters the arid lands that have become the deserts of the world of souls. And this Blood will always run over the earth as long as there is one man to save.

Beloved spouse, I desire what you do not want, but I can do what you could not obtain.

Your mission is to have Me loved by souls, and to teach them to live with Me. I have not died on the Cross, and gone through a thousand tortures to populate Hell with souls, but rather, to populate Heaven with chosen ones.

(continuing)

EDITOR’S NOTES: In Lent 2022 Scoop is publishing - , for the 23rd time - a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.. To order a video about Katya’s work visit… apleatohumanity.com

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000-2022 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.

© Scoop Media

The Writings of Katya Rivas

The Apostalate of the New Evangelisaion

The Great Crusade of Love and Mercy

Each year as an part of an observance of Lent Scoop.co.nz publishes a serialisation of Katya Rivas's book "The Passion".

Katya Rivas's work was the subject of a documentary made in 1999 by Australian's Ron Tesoriero and Mike Willissee called "Signs from God" ( read a review here ). In the same year the then Bishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Bergoglio - now Pope Francis - requested a scientific investigation of a remarkable and unexplained phenomena involving a discarded host which had started to bleed. In 2013 Ron Tesoriero published a book "Unseen : New Evidence" which addresses what happened with this investigation and its implications for the quest to discover the origin of life. ( Find out more here ).

Contact The Writings of Katya Rivas

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Binoy Kampmark: AUKUS In The Hypersonic Missile Wonderland
If further clues were needed as to why AUKUS, the security pact comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, was created, the latest announcement on weapons would have given the game away. Australia, just as it became real estate to park British nuclear weapons experiments, is now looking promising as a site for hypersonic missile testing, development, and manufacture... More>>


Ramzy Baroud: Gaza’s Forthcoming Crisis Might Be Worse Than Anything We Have Ever Seen
“The water is back,” one family member would announce in a mix of excitement and panic, often very late at night. The moment such an announcement was made, my whole family would start running in all directions to fill every tank, container or bottle that could possibly be filled. Quite often, the water would last for a few minutes, leaving us with a collective sense of defeat, worrying about the very possibility of surviving... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Backyard Jitters: Australia, China’s Military And The Solomon Islands
The impression given was that of a temple burgled by blaspheming reprobates. But Australian politicians were having none of it. A draft official document published online by an adviser to the Malaita Provincial Government of Premier Daniel Suidani suggested that China was considering some military presence in The Solomons. In its current form, Beijing would be able to send police, armed police and military personnel... More>>


Dunne Speaks: Is Our Independent Foreign Policy Coming To An End?
Recent events raise the question of whether New Zealand’s self-proclaimed independent foreign policy is slowly but surely being whittled away in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine... More>>



Global Warming: Considering The Lesser Evils
Earlier this week the final report from the IPCC (press release) on climate change was released. While it indicates that it is still technically possible to limit global warming to 1½ degrees; such an outcome is both unlikely and may require more than lots of trees to pull excess carbon from the atmosphere... More>>




A Nine-Year Obscenity: The Australia-NZ Resettlement Deal
Obscenities occupy the annals of State behaviour, revolting reminders about what governments can do. One of Australia’s most pronounced and undeniable obscenities is its continuing effort to gut and empty international refugee law of its relevant foundations. Instead of being treated as a scandal, populists and governments the world over have expressed admiration... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 
 