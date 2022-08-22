Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Voyager Award Winners & Runners Up Announcements (Compilation)

Monday, 22 August 2022, 12:16 am
Article: Alastair Thompson

Voyager Award Winners & Runners Up Announcements (Compilation)

20 August 2022

Full Results Listing

View a recording of the Awards event here.

*****

Stuff's Winners - 2022 Voyager Awards

LINKS:

STUFF WINNERS

Voyager Newspaper of the Year: The Press

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: The Press

Best newspaper front page: The Press

Reporter of the Year: Kirsty Johnston

Best coverage of a major news event: Delta outbreak

Best editorial campaign or project (joint winner): This How it Ends - Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor

Best innovation in digital storytelling: Deleted - Stuff Circuit: Paula Penfold, Toby Longbottom, Louisa Cleave, Phil Johnson; Sungmi Kim, Main Reactor

Best team investigation: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)

Best reporting – environment: Eloise Gibson

Best reporting – lifestyle: Glenn McConnell

Business Journalist of the Year: Nikki Macdonald

Cartoonist of the Year: Jeff Bell

Best feature video (single video journalist): The Whaanga Sisters - Rosa Woods

Best podcast – narrative/serial: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)

Video Journalist of the Year: Ross Giblin

Broadcast Reporter of the Year – Current Affairs: Paula Penfold

Best photography – features: Chris Skelton

Best photography – news: Ricky Wilson

Best photography – sport: John Cowpland

Best headline or hook: Richard Ives

Best feature writing – general: Bess Manson

Stuff's runners up

Regional Journalist of the Year: Sinead Gill

Best feature video (single video journalist): Ross Giblin

Best photography – features: David White

Photographer of the Year: Ross Giblin

Best newspaper front page: This Is How It Ends - Stuff daily newspapers

Best feature writing – crime and justice: Nadine Porter

Best feature writing – social issues, including health and education: Michelle Duff

*******

NZME AWARD WINNERS

22 MAY, 2020 SOURCE

Voyager Media Awards 2020 – WINNERS

Voyager Newspaper of the Year

NZ Herald

Best Interview or Profile

Michelle Langstone

Runner Up - Opinion Writer of the Year

Simon Wilson

NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - junior

Emma Russell,NZ Herald

NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - senior

Nicholas Jones,NZ Herald/NZME

Regional Journalism Scholarship

Natalie Akoorie,NZ Herald (joint winner

Feature Writing – general

Steve Braunias, NZ Herald (join winner)

Feature Writer of the Year - short form

Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald

Photographer of the Year

Alan Gibson, NZ Herald

Reporting – social issues, including health and education

Emma Russell, NZ Herald

Runner Up - Reporting - general

Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald

Runner Up - Best Editorial Campaign or Project

Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald

Political Journalist of the Year

Audrey Young, NZ Herald

Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation)

NZ Herald

Runner Up - Weekly Newspaper of the Year

Weekend Herald

Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling

Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald and Greenstone

Best news website or app

nzherald.co.nz

Website of the Year

nzherald.co.nz

*******

TVNZ AWARD WINNERS

SOURCE

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was recognised for both the Best TV/Video News Item and Best Coverage of a Major News Event for her leading coverage of the Samoan measles crisis last year.

Meanwhile Sunday's Jehan Casinader was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year and Best TV/Video Current Affairs, Short, for his feature Black Friday.

TVNZ's online news and current affairs platform Re: rounded out the Best TV/Video Current Affairs Category, winning the Long section for the feature Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love .

The runner-ups for those categories were TVNZ's Seven Sharp for Harri Brown's story and Sunday's feature on The Numbers Game.

In other categories, Re: reporter Cass Marrett won Best Video Journalist - Junior, while Mava Enoka received the Peter M Acland Fellowship, which will see her undertake a placement at Al Jazeera international television network based in Kuala Lumpur.

The 1 NEWS design team won Best Artwork/Graphics, with their high-end augmented reality work featuring highly on 1 NEWS' news bulletins.

The major media awards were conducted remotely this year due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Other major categories include Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, both of which went to the New Zealand Herald.

*****

RNZ AWARD WINNERS

SOURCE

Bradley backed up her recent win at the NZ Radio Awards with a win for Best feature writing - social issues, including health and education at the Voyagers, for her project Women struggle for treatment as ACC changes policy on perineal tears.

Judges said Bradley's feature on birth injuries "stood out for the high quality of its reporting, its comprehensive and unblinking coverage of a little reported issue and the real-world impact it had in bringing about changes to ACC legislation."

Sam Olley was named Best Junior Reporter, after being a finalist at the Radio Awards for Best News or Sports Journalist.

Judges said Olley was an "excellent storyteller on exclusive stories of national relevance including Whangārei hospital sewage leakage, initiating action from the prime minister".

They said she also "showed appreciation for the growing Aotearoa population covering a diverse range of stories and using various tools such as OIAs to give her angles a unique edge".

RNZ journalists were runners up in the Best Data Journalist, Best Reviewer, Feature Writer of the year and Best Podcast - Narrative or Serial categories.

The judges also made a special mention of the RNZ App, which was "by some margin ... the best app for the way readers can access audio or the written word. It is seamless to toggle between radio shows and stories".

*******

Additional award winners announcements

Investigations win for Newsroom

Our investigative journalism has been recognised with a premier award and two runner up citations at the Voyager Media Awards.

Newsroom has won three more national media awards - for best investigation, arts and culture reporting, and reviewing – and was runner up for political reporting, current affairs series and team investigation.

*****

Newshub. WINNERS

Newshub wins major journalism honours at 2022 Voyager Media Awards

Newshub's 2022 Voyager Media Awards winners are as follows:

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Alastair Thompson

Alastair Thompson

Scoop Publisher

Alastair Thompson is the co-founder of Scoop. He is of Scottish and Irish extraction and from Wellington, New Zealand. Alastair has 24 years experience in the media, at the Dominion, National Business Review, North & South magazine, Straight Furrow newspaper and online since 1997. He is the winner of several journalism awards for business and investigative work.

Contact Alastair Thompson

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: The Maybe Mob And The Rushdie Attack
He has survived death threats and attempts on his life since February 1989. But Salman Rushdie’s luck just about ran out at the Chautauqua Institution, southwest of Buffalo in New York State. On August 12, at a venue historically celebrated for bringing education to all, the writer was stabbed incessantly by a fanatic who felt little sense of guilt or remorse. Hadi Matar only had eyes for Rushdie’s neck and abdomen. As a result of the attack, the author is likely to lose sight of one eye and possibly the use of an arm... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: A Looting Matter: Cambodia’s Stolen Antiquities
Cambodia has often featured in the Western imagination as a place of plunder and pilfering. Temples and artefacts of exquisite beauty have exercised the interest of adventurers and buccaneers who looted with almost kleptocratic tendency. In 1924, the French novelist and future statesman André Malraux, proved himself one of Europe’s greatest adventurers in making off with a ton of sacred stones from Angkor Wat... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Labour Leadership Speculation Premature And Facile
Speculation that the Prime Minister’s leadership of the Labour Party may be at risk because of this week’s adverse poll results is as exaggerated as it is premature and facile. While her popularity has plummeted from the artificially stellar heights of a couple of years ago and is probably set to fall further to what would be a more realistic assessment... More>>



Ian Powell: Colossal ‘Porkies’ And Band-aids Don’t Make A Health Workforce Plan
On 1 August Minister of Health Andrew Little announced what he described as the start of a plan for the beleaguered workforce in Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system: Government’s 5 year late health workforce announcement. In October 2017, when Labour became government with its two coalition parties, it inherited a health workforce crisis from the previous National-led government... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: The Fuss About Monkeypox
The World Health Organization has been one of the easier bodies to abuse. For parochial types, populist moaners and critics of international institutions, the WHO bore the brunt of criticisms from Donald Trump to Jair Bolsonaro. Being a key institution in identifying public health risks, it took time assessing the threat posed by SARS-CoV-2 and its disease, COVID-19... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Time For MPs To Think For Themselves
One of the more frequently quoted statements of the Irish statesman and philosopher, Edmund Burke, was his observation that “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement, and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 