Voyager Award Winners & Runners Up Announcements (Compilation)

Voyager Award Winners & Runners Up Announcements (Compilation)

20 August 2022

*****

Stuff's Winners - 2022 Voyager Awards

LINKS:

STUFF WINNERS

Voyager Newspaper of the Year: The Press

Metropolitan Newspaper of the Year: The Press

Best newspaper front page: The Press

Reporter of the Year: Kirsty Johnston

Best coverage of a major news event: Delta outbreak

Best editorial campaign or project (joint winner): This How it Ends - Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor

Best innovation in digital storytelling: Deleted - Stuff Circuit: Paula Penfold, Toby Longbottom, Louisa Cleave, Phil Johnson; Sungmi Kim, Main Reactor

Best team investigation: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)

Best reporting – environment: Eloise Gibson

Best reporting – lifestyle: Glenn McConnell

Business Journalist of the Year: Nikki Macdonald

Cartoonist of the Year: Jeff Bell

Best feature video (single video journalist): The Whaanga Sisters - Rosa Woods

Best podcast – narrative/serial: The Lake - Aaron Smale, Kirsten Johnstone, Melody Thomas (Popsock Media)

Video Journalist of the Year: Ross Giblin

Broadcast Reporter of the Year – Current Affairs: Paula Penfold

Best photography – features: Chris Skelton

Best photography – news: Ricky Wilson

Best photography – sport: John Cowpland

Best headline or hook: Richard Ives

Best feature writing – general: Bess Manson

Stuff's runners up

Regional Journalist of the Year: Sinead Gill

Best feature video (single video journalist): Ross Giblin

Best photography – features: David White

Photographer of the Year: Ross Giblin

Best newspaper front page: This Is How It Ends - Stuff daily newspapers

Best feature writing – crime and justice: Nadine Porter

Best feature writing – social issues, including health and education: Michelle Duff

*******

NZME AWARD WINNERS

22 MAY, 2020 SOURCE

Voyager Media Awards 2020 – WINNERS

Voyager Newspaper of the Year

NZ Herald

Best Interview or Profile

Michelle Langstone

Runner Up - Opinion Writer of the Year

Simon Wilson

NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - junior

Emma Russell,NZ Herald

NIB Health Journalism Scholorship - senior

Nicholas Jones,NZ Herald/NZME

Regional Journalism Scholarship

Natalie Akoorie,NZ Herald (joint winner

Feature Writing – general

Steve Braunias, NZ Herald (join winner)

Feature Writer of the Year - short form

Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald

Photographer of the Year

Alan Gibson, NZ Herald

Reporting – social issues, including health and education

Emma Russell, NZ Herald

Runner Up - Reporting - general

Kurt Bayer, NZ Herald

Runner Up - Best Editorial Campaign or Project

Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald

Political Journalist of the Year

Audrey Young, NZ Herald

Newspaper of the Year (more than 30,000 circulation)

NZ Herald

Runner Up - Weekly Newspaper of the Year

Weekend Herald

Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling

Fighting The Demon, NZ Herald and Greenstone

Best news website or app

nzherald.co.nz

Website of the Year

nzherald.co.nz

*******

TVNZ AWARD WINNERS

SOURCE

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver was recognised for both the Best TV/Video News Item and Best Coverage of a Major News Event for her leading coverage of the Samoan measles crisis last year.

Meanwhile Sunday's Jehan Casinader was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year and Best TV/Video Current Affairs, Short, for his feature Black Friday.

TVNZ's online news and current affairs platform Re: rounded out the Best TV/Video Current Affairs Category, winning the Long section for the feature Rediscovering Aotearoa: aroha/love .

The runner-ups for those categories were TVNZ's Seven Sharp for Harri Brown's story and Sunday's feature on The Numbers Game.

In other categories, Re: reporter Cass Marrett won Best Video Journalist - Junior, while Mava Enoka received the Peter M Acland Fellowship, which will see her undertake a placement at Al Jazeera international television network based in Kuala Lumpur.

The 1 NEWS design team won Best Artwork/Graphics, with their high-end augmented reality work featuring highly on 1 NEWS' news bulletins.

The major media awards were conducted remotely this year due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Other major categories include Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, both of which went to the New Zealand Herald.

*****

RNZ AWARD WINNERS

SOURCE

Bradley backed up her recent win at the NZ Radio Awards with a win for Best feature writing - social issues, including health and education at the Voyagers, for her project Women struggle for treatment as ACC changes policy on perineal tears.

Judges said Bradley's feature on birth injuries "stood out for the high quality of its reporting, its comprehensive and unblinking coverage of a little reported issue and the real-world impact it had in bringing about changes to ACC legislation."

Sam Olley was named Best Junior Reporter, after being a finalist at the Radio Awards for Best News or Sports Journalist.

Judges said Olley was an "excellent storyteller on exclusive stories of national relevance including Whangārei hospital sewage leakage, initiating action from the prime minister".

They said she also "showed appreciation for the growing Aotearoa population covering a diverse range of stories and using various tools such as OIAs to give her angles a unique edge".

RNZ journalists were runners up in the Best Data Journalist, Best Reviewer, Feature Writer of the year and Best Podcast - Narrative or Serial categories.

The judges also made a special mention of the RNZ App, which was "by some margin ... the best app for the way readers can access audio or the written word. It is seamless to toggle between radio shows and stories".

*******

Additional award winners announcements

Investigations win for Newsroom

Our investigative journalism has been recognised with a premier award and two runner up citations at the Voyager Media Awards.

Newsroom has won three more national media awards - for best investigation, arts and culture reporting, and reviewing – and was runner up for political reporting, current affairs series and team investigation.

*****

Newshub. WINNERS

Newshub wins major journalism honours at 2022 Voyager Media Awards

Newshub's 2022 Voyager Media Awards winners are as follows:

ENDS

© Scoop Media