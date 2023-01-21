Download Weekly - Parliamentary Service picks Spark

Parliamentary Service picks Spark as technology partner
Spark is to replace Datacom as the Parliamentary
Service information systems and technology partner. The
deal is for a six-year term with one right of renewal for an
additional three years.
Parliamentary Service is the
state-owned agency handling administration and support
services to MPs and New Zealand's House of Representatives.
Its technology enables Parliament to function. Among other
services, one of its jobs is recording, broadcasting, and
communicating parliamentary information.
While
Parliamentary Service employs around 110 staff, William de
Vos, the Parliamentary Service acting chief executive, says:
"The IST team supports around 1,200 people around New
Zealand. This includes staff from Parliamentary Service,
Office of the Clerk, Ministerial Services, as well as
Members of Parliament.
“The Parliamentary Service is
dedicated to having the best people supporting the best
Parliament in the world, and of course technology is a big
enabler of our vision”.
He says changing over to
Spark will help it deliver the IST (information, systems and
technology) strategic direction and future technology
roadmap for Parliament. “Key strategic priorities for
Parliamentary Service are to modernise our technology and
provide an exemplary customer experience to our users. By
partnering with Spark we are hoping to accelerate this work
and utilise Spark’s particular expertise.”
Vodafone One rebrand bumps against TVNZ opposition
Vodafone's plan to rebrand as One New
Zealand early in 2023 bumped up opposition earlier this
month. TVNZ moved to protect its One brand by filing an
opposition claim against Vodafone's attempt to trademark the
name.
When Vodafone announced in September last year
its plan to rebrand, marketing experts warned of a potential
dispute with TVNZ. Yet at that time a spokeswoman told the
NZ Herald that it was not fussed.
TVNZ has since changed its tune. Speaking after the court filing a company spokesman told RNZ that TVNZ 1 and One News were reputable and valuable brands, and it was keen to protect them.
Comment As of this week the
Vodafone website remains online at vodafone.co.nz but
without any visible branding. The old logo isn't there, nor
is the new one.
While this is likely to be a
short-term problem, the episode shows the danger in choosing
a bland, generic brand name without first taking care to
scope possible sources of friction. Until it is fixed,
Vodafone will struggle marketing new products or
services.
Sky Sport price rises as Spark Sport departs
Sky has increased the monthly price
of its Sky Sport Now streaming service 12.5 per cent to $45.
Satellite subscribers face an eight per cent price rise from
$35 to $38.
While the company says the higher cost is
down to a significant increase in the cost of rights, the
sizeable price jumps come as Spark Sport winds down. Spark
says it left the market because of those rising rights
costs.
Vodafone reports rise in Christmas customer data use
Vodafone says its customers
used 16 per cent more data during Christmas 2022 when
compared with the previous year. IT says 2054 TB of data
moved across its network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
This compares with 1777 TB in 2021.
The most popular
times were between 8 and 9pm on both days with data peaking
at 65 TB and 72 TB.
Notable increase in privacy breaches
The Office of the Privacy
Commissioner says it saw a notable increase in reported data
breaches in 2022. It says the number of breaches which meet
its serious harm threshold increased 41 per cent in the
first half of the current financial year when compared to
the same period a year earlier.
Privacy Commissioner
Michael Webster says: "The industries reporting most serious
breaches are (in order): health care and social assistance,
public administration and safety, services (professional,
scientific, technical, administrative and support services),
education and training, finance and insurance.
While this is a slight increase in the percentage of serious breaches caused by malicious activity, most breaches are caused by human error. The most common
human error are related to
email and unauthorised sharing.
Webster says emotional
harm is by far the most common impact of a serious privacy
breach. Harm to a person's reputation, identity theft and
financial harm are also common.
Handset market continues to shrink
Canalys says phone handset shipments fell 17 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to 2021. Phone shipments for the 2022 full year were down 11 per cent to a total of under 1.2 billion.
Apple shipped the most handsets in the fourth
quarter and recorded its highest ever market share of 25 per
cent. Samsung shipped more phones over the entire year
despite having a 20 per cent market share in the fourth
quarter. Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are in third, fourth and
fifth place with all three losing market share to Samsung
and Apple during the year.
The phone market is
forecasted to stay tough in 2023. Canalys expects flat or
marginal growth.
Samsung foldable phone sales are rising fast.
Foldables a bright spot
It's not all
gloomy for phone makers. Canalys says shipments of foldable
phones will grow 52 per cent in 2023 to 22.7 million units.
In 2022 14.9 million foldable phones were
shipped.
Foldable phones remain a niche market at
around one per cent of all phones shipped during the
year.
The market is almost exclusively Samsung, although Canalys expects Chinese Android phone makers to offer foldable models in 2023. Apple is noticeably absent from the market.
Netflix beats forecast
Streaming video giant Netflix added 7.7 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, well ahead of analyst forecasts of 4.6 million. This is the first quarter since the company added an ad-supported service.
In other news...
Twitter continues to dominate international technology news. The Verge has an excellent overview of what has happened to the social media company and where things could go in Extremely Hardcore. It's a stunning tale of failure piled on failure. At one point a Twitter employee enthuses about the Musk takeover saying the man has a Midas touch, while a colleague reminded him that the Midas story doesn't end well.
On a related note, the FT reports (behind paywall) that social media companies operating in the UK "expect age verification measures in the UK’s Online Safety Bill will reduce user numbers, hitting advertising revenue on platforms including TikTok and Instagram." This comes at a time when they already face falling ad revenue because of the economic slowdown. Of course, the users concerned are all under age, but social media companies don't enforce their own age limits.
PC sales are back in the doldrums. Two analyst reports have similar gloomy figures. Counterpoint Research says the fourth quarter of 2022 saw shipments decline by a record 27.8 per cent. Figures for the full year are down 15 percent year on year. Counterpoint doesn't expect growth in 2023.
Canalys puts the drop at a steeper 29 per
cent in the fourth quarter and the annual fall at 16 per
cent. It points out this is seven per cent higher than the
last pre-pandemic year. Notebook shipments dropped 30 per
cent. Calalys expects flat sales in 2023, but picking up
towards the end of the year and returning to growth in
2024.