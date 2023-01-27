How A Gift Influenced A Creative Revolution

The first generation of watches saw initial testing by watchmakers in the 1950s. Elgin (USA) and Lip Electronics (France), two prominent businesses, took advantage of this new development. In 1952, these early models had a motor and battery added to make them work like mechanical watches. Despite their potential, these watches were prone to malfunction and were difficult to fix.

Accutron's development brought Bulova in. For context, the tuning fork timepiece was patented in 1866 by Louis Francois Clement Breguet. He used metal coils that vibrated to mark the passage of time. Each second is divided into 360 equal parts by these vibrations. He then used the tuning fork to produce the distinctive "hum" sound that occurs when vibrations occur. Max Hertzel, a Swiss engineer, was hired in 1953 to miniaturize the technology because of this framework. He developed a pawl-and-jewel system that was attached to the tuning fork's one end.

The time was tracked by pushing tiny teeth on a tiny gear by vibrations. As a result, the Accutron, the first fully electronic watch in the world, was introduced in the 1960s. An "open dial" demonstration model was created as a salesman's sample to better demonstrate the watch's internal workings. The new watch was released as a result of jewelers' request for an open dial that showed the movement to customers. The watch was made of 14-karat gold to draw people in. The adjustment mechanism for the Accutron was moved to the back, out of view.

The watch was introduced as the Accutron Spaceview a year later, and the window model quickly gained popularity. Because it shows how the watch works in detail, it got its name. Due to its popularity, existing watch dials were altered to allow for internal inspection. Over 200 Accutron models have been produced since 1961. Some of the models even got their hands on famous people. During the filming of his directorial debut, "Rachel Rachel," Paul Newman was photographed by Life Magazine sporting an Accutron 214 Spaceview. The model, which was a 1970s model and belonged to Joe DiMaggio, sold at an auction in 2013 for more than $20,000! There were also Accutrons from Elvis Presley's collection that were frequently seen on him in photos.

Over 5 million Accutron "tuning fork" models were then sold worldwide in 1976. This timepiece remained faithful to its original design as it developed thereafter. The electrostatic movement was used by Bulova to introduce a novel operation method for the watch. The rotor and motor are moved and turned by two small turbines that create a magnetic field that is powered by arm movements.

It uses an open-worked dial view to show interior engineering and has a very steady rate of just five seconds per month. Accutron, on the other hand, went into space and did more than just keep time. The Accutron Astronaut was designed to meet the needs of space travel and high-speed flight. In addition, NASA, the CIA, and the US Air Force all adopted Accutron technology.

So, how was Nike's design influenced by this technology? Tinker Hatfield worked as a corporate architect in 1981, designing Nike buildings. He switched to shoes in 1987 and developed some of the most well-known designs for the company. His design for the Nike Air Max 1 was based on the strong and attractive design of the Accutron Spaceview. He responded as follows when further inquired about the source of his inspiration for the revolutionary shoe design: “When I was in Paris, one of my must-sees was the Centre Pompidou—a massive, almost mechanical structure that spilled its contents out into the world. I remember being extremely influenced by it. I am absolutely certain that if I hadn't seen the building, I might not have done so. It's possible that I did not suggest that we actually expose this airbag, make it visible, and allow people to see inside the shoe.”

The transparent bubble component, inspired by this, is breathable and flexible. In addition, you would be able to peer inside the shoe through that bubble, similar to the Spaceview. The Air Max 1 was one of the greatest sneakers ever made because it was both practical and fashionable at the same time. The world's first and most advanced watch was introduced by Bulova on October 25, 1960. A culturally significant sneaker was produced as a result of this significant gift to the world that was founded on disruptive technology.

© Scoop Media

