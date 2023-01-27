Smart Homes: Modernizing Your Daily Tasks

The implementation of multiple devices is creating homes of the future for many homeowners. 7 in 10 US households own a smart device, with 18% of homes owning more than 2. People use smart devices to replace traditional appliances, lighting, usage monitors, and security features. So what are these devices being used for specifically, and why are they so popular?

Some of the most popular smart devices are used for audio and video purposes. Almost every US home has a television, speaker, and/or computer. Many wireless speakers now feature voice assist which can connect to multiple other devices in the home. Connecting to other devices can make daily tasks more efficient, as many homes also utilize things like smart-lights or automated window shades which can be operated via voice assist speakers.

Another useful device that can be found in many homes today is a device hub screen. This allows access to all devices across the home including alarms, doorbells, and even appliances. Connecting all of these devices on one hub can help to complete multiple tasks at the same time without having to travel across the home.

When it comes to homeowners, Millennial and GenZ buyers have fallen in love with smart homes. 86% of millennials report that they would consider paying more for a home that is connected with smart devices. 80% of Millennials and Gen Zers say that adopting smart home tech is a positive compared to only 69% of Baby Boomers. Millennials are also found to spend the most money on smart homes, with the average person spending over $1200 per year on technology for the home.

Many buyers who are looking for homes with multiple devices do so because smart tech can be cost-effective. Smart water heaters can save thousands over the years, and smart thermostats can cut HVAC costs by 10% each year! Even installing smart light bulbs can be beneficial, with each bulb saving about $40 on the yearly electric bill. Implementing automated devices like dishwashers and laundry machines can also save on monthly water bills. Overall, smart devices can cut utility bills down significantly for homeowners.

46% of current homeowners want their homes to have smart devices, and some of the most sought after devices are security systems. In fact 63% of people want to own a home with smart security systems due to the increased protection they can provide.

Smart security is the third most popular device category when it comes to home technology. Many homes feature video doorbells where consumers are able to keep an eye on their homes even while they are traveling. In fact, 17% of consumers use smart devices to watch their homes while they are away, and 16% use their security systems for overall added protection and security while they aren’t at home. Other popular smart security devices include automated garage door locks and alarms, gate locks, and door alarms. All of these can also be managed from the homeowners phone so that they can feel confident about their home’s safety while they’re away.

With the many benefits of smart homes, it is expected that the market will grow to over $200 billion by 2026, promising major shifts and growth for the industry. With more mechanical and technological innovations, it is expected that even more devices will become available for home use. These devices are expected to include touchless technology, high speed connections, and greater privacy protections.

Smart home devices are the way of the future. To learn more about the many benefits of these devices and how to implement them in your home, consider some of these smart devices for your home today.

