Important Elements Of New Windows

New windows can instantly upgrade a home and offer a tremendous amount of savings, but with such an important purchase, there is much to consider. In addition to installation, it pays to give attention to the many key elements of new windows. The matters are even weighter in light of the fact that 98 million homes across the 50 states are under-insulated. That means energy and money slipping away day by day.

One important decision is to choose a frame. Choices include wood, aluminum, composite, fiberglass, or new construction vinyl, and each type of frame has its own advantages and disadvantages. Wood requires regular maintenance but aluminum is not very energy efficient. Composite frames are made from wood byproducts and sometimes mixed with plastic polymer. Ultimately, composite is much more expensive than vinyl. On the other hand, fiberglass is more efficient than wood but is limited in color choices. Affordable and providing superior moisture resistance, new construction vinyl is yet another worthy option. Moisture is a significant consideration because, after all, windows are the last line of defense against water damage.

How your new windows operate also matters. Most operational windows that have sashes that slide past one another are single-hung, double-hung, or sliding. However, there are other types such as those that close by pressing against the frame. Awning, hopper, and casement fall into this category and have increased energy efficiency because they lower air leakage. Fixed-pane windows are another option. These boast being airtight but offer no ventilation or egress.

What about window coatings, such as a low E coating that reduces solar heat gain? While they may cost up to 15% more than standard glass, that coating could save up to 50% in energy loss. There are also specialty coatings designed for hot, sunny weather. These selective coatings filter out harmful UV rays and infrared light in summer yet reflect valuable furnace heat back inside in winter.

Window panes are another important element. Going beyond a single pane will allow for insulated air between the glass that will reduce heat and sound transfer, providing much greater insulation. Double-pane windows are up to 31% more energy efficient, but triple-pane windows are an astounding 48% more energy efficient.

What is more, your new windows can be filled with argon or krypton gas. While argon is the most common, especially because it is the most affordable, it also works well in any dimension of pane spacing. Krypton, on the other hand, is slightly denser than argon, affording better performance but with a higher price tag and is only available for triple-pane windows.

Spacers between panes are yet another window option. Choices range from non-metallic to metallic to warm-edge, which blends metallic and non-metallic for the best, condensation-free performance.

Overall, insulation is a vital consideration in new windows, especially given up to 30% of a home’s valuable heated and cooled air leaks through windows. For example, cracks and gaps around windows can lead to a multitude of expensive headaches, problems such as mold, rot, drafts, condensation, glass fogging, and damage to walls and framing, not to mention health issues such as asthma and other airway problems. Poor insulation usually equals high energy costs. For instance, the average U.S. home between 1,700 and 2,600 sq. ft. could save hundreds of dollars per year just by replacing their windows.

With all this in mind, proper, careful installation should not be overlooked. It pays to have a trained, professional company as a window installation service. By seeking out the right company that has proven experience, accuracy, and attention-to-detail, you can protect your new window investment—and maybe have time to sit back and enjoy the view.

