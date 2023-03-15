WOMAD Preview: Taraf De Caliu, Continuing A Roma Musical Legacy

Taraf de Caliu, a new project of the founding members of Taraf de Haidouks, will be performing at WOMAD in Taranaki this weekend. The group's music is deeply rooted in the traditional music of Southern Romania, known as lautari, and is characterized by its fast-paced rhythms, intricate melodies, and virtuosic instrumental performances featuring violin and hammered dulcimer.

Taraf de Caliu was formed by the remaining members of Taraf de Haidouks after the passing of several of the group's key members. I counted at least seven including lead violinist Nicolae Neacu who was widely considered to be one of the best Romani violinists in the world. His main disciple was Gheorghe "Caliu" Anghel, who carries on the legacy of the Taraf de Haïdouks with this new project with the surviving members.

Taraf de Caliu continues the tradition of Taraf de Haïdouks in performing the Lautari music of Clejani, a village in Romania known for its rich musical heritage. The members of Taraf de Caliu are the last generation of Lautari who carry on this authentic traditional music. Here they are playing the song Hangul in a jam in their home village.

The band's name, Taraf de Caliu, comes from Anghel’s nickname, but also means "steel band" in Romanian, reflecting the group's tough and resilient spirit. The musicians of Taraf de Caliu play a variety of traditional instruments, including the cimbalom (a type of hammered dulcimer), the violin, the accordion, and the double bass. Their music is known for its improvisational and collaborative character, with each musician contributing their unique voice and style to create a rich and dynamic sound.

Taraf de Caliu has released several singles, including "Baladele Dintre Sate" and "Lume, Lume", both of which showcase the band's virtuosic playing and the richness of the traditional music they perform. Their performances have been praised for their energy and vitality, with audiences captivated by the skill and passion of the musicians. Before the Haïdouks organized themselves as

The Significance of Taraf de Haidouks

The Monumental Significance of Taraf de Haidouks for Roamy music globally is hard to overstate.

Taraf de Haidouks was formed in the early 1990s. The band achieved international acclaim with the release of their first album, "Musique des Tziganes de Roumanie," in 1991, which was praised for its raw and authentic sound.

This led to tours and performances at major international music festivals, including WOMAD and Glastonbury. The band quickly became renowned for their energetic and virtuosic performances of traditional Romanian and Gypsy music, including hora, doina, and ballads, as well as lively dances such as sirba and geamparale.

Taraf de Haidouks became a symbol of the struggle of the Roma people in Romania against discrimination and persecution. The band members came from a long line of Lautari, or traditional musicians, and were among the few remaining representatives of this musical tradition. They played a crucial role in preserving and revitalizing Romanian Gypsy music and culture, which had been suppressed under the Communist regime.

Sadly, several key members of the band have passed away in recent years, including Nicolae Neacsu, Ion Manole, and other key members. Their deaths mark the end of an era in Romanian music. Thankfully, their contributions to the preservation and promotion of Gypsy music and culture will not be forgotten as it is being continued by the next generation in Taraf de Caliu and by the many musicians they have inspired through their recordings. Their influence on world music is significant, and they will continue to be remembered as one of the greatest Gypsy bands of all time.

A major documentary also featured the music of Taraf de Haidouks. "The Time of the Gypsies" (original title: "Dom za vesanje"), directed by the legend of Eastern European cinema - Emir Kusturica. The film tells the story of a young Roma boy named Perhan and his experiences in the Romani community in Yugoslavia, with Taraf de Haidouks providing much of the film's musical score.

The band were also featured in the 2001 documentary film "Latcho Drom" directed by Tony Gatlif. The film explores the journey of Romani music and culture through various countries and features musicians from different regions. Taraf de Haidouks appear in the segment of the film that takes place in Romania.

The cimbalom and its significance in Romanian music?

The cimbalom is a type of hammered dulcimer that is widely used in traditional Romanian music and is part of the distinctive old-worldly sound of the Latauri music. It is believed to have originated in the Middle East and spread to Eastern Europe during the Ottoman Empire. In Romania, the cimbalom has become an essential part of the country's traditional music, especially in the regions of Transylvania and Moldavia.

The cimbalom has a distinct sound and is capable of producing a wide range of tones and timbres, from delicate and ethereal to bold and rhythmic. Its percussive nature makes it particularly well-suited to accompany dance music, and it is often used in Romanian folk dances such as the hora and the sirba.

The instrument has a special significance in Romanian music, as it is seen as a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage. In fact, many Romanian folk musicians consider the cimbalom to be the national instrument of Romania.

Over the years, the cimbalom has also been used in other genres of music, including classical, jazz, and even rock. Notable composers such as Béla Bartók and Zoltán Kodály have used the cimbalom in their works, and it has also been featured in contemporary music by artists like Goran Bregović and Beirut.

Continuing the Legacy

Many note the later achievements and accolades of Taraf de Haidouks and Tarf de Caliu in the music industry since their music received worldwide acclaim, and in which they were exposed to such diverse cultures and influences which honed and informed their musical development.

However, the group themselves are adamant that what matters most to them, and what makes their music special is their own cultural & musical heritage. The group is still led by authentic Lautari that have grown up immersed in their living culture's music, and have performed since they were children. To them music is life.

They are the last generation of their kind, and their craft is the result of centuries of Romany Culture transmitted through music. At WOMAD 2023, Taraf de Caliu will be bringing the vibrant and complex sounds of the Lautari tradition to audiences. Their performance promises to be a highlight of the festival, showcasing the enduring power and beauty of traditional music and Culture in a modern and global context.

