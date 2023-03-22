Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Marking World Water Day

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 2:48 pm
Article: Ambassador Ran Yaakoby

The Global Water Crisis and Climate Change – from Disaster to Opportunity

In the past year with the decline of the corona virus, the world has returned its focus to the most pressing existential threat – global warming and climate change, and their devastating effects on the world we live in. One of the main areas critically affected by climate change is the global rainfall cycle, resulting in extreme rain events, with either severe drought or excessive rainfall, bringing with them more destruction than blessings. We believe that innovative technological solutions to the water crisis can be a central part of dealing with the climate crisis, for both adaptation and mitigation.

Israel is helping to provide solutions to the water crisis around the world. Recently, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, the embassy offered its assistance to New Zealand by offering a series of advanced water technologies, including advanced emergency water management and water infrastructure development, which are now being reviewed.

The close connection between the water crisis and the climate crisis was noted in the COP 27 summary statement and will be a central theme in the UN Water Conference that will open on the upcoming Water Day, March 22, at the UN headquarters in New York.

As the powerful processes of climate change and global population growth continue to rise, growing demand for industrial and agricultural products will intensify. To overcome this phenomenon and anticipate a cure for this ailment, we must understand that this will entail formulating a comprehensive campaign which will require that all necessary steps be integrated together, such as: 
Guide and educate on water conservation; increase water use efficiency; accrue international, public, and private funding; rehabilitate polluted water sources; encourage investments and R&D and first and foremost, to learn how to practice good water management in the local, national, regional and global scale.

We must explore new approaches towards investing in water and sanitation-related infrastructures and services, while ensuring each person’s right to safe drinking water. It is important that emphasis be placed on the availability and sharing of information about the amount, quality, distribution, and access to water, as well as of the risks and use of that water.

In this regard, Israel can make a significant contribution to the world at large and New Zealand in particular, as a country with one of the most advanced water systems in the world and with an abundance of R&D and innovative technologies in many fields. One example is the treatment and recycling of sewage: Israel holds a world record in this field, with 95 percent of its wastewater being treated from which almost 90 percent is used in agriculture.

Another field in which Israel holds a world record is the prevention of water loss in urban systems. While in Israel only a few percent of water is lost in urban supply systems, in other countries in the world, this rate can reach dozens of percent. The paradox is that these are often arid and water-scarce countries for whom the absence of available water represents a significant burden. In Israel, a comprehensive variety of technologies and methods have been developed to prevent water loss in supply systems, detect leaks through remote sensors, and more.

If this was the status quo the world over, it would be possible to greatly reduce and prevent environmental pollution and the destruction of natural systems, all the while allowing treated and purified water to flow back into nature and agriculture. It would be possible to simultaneously reduce large-scale emission of greenhouse gases, build agricultural resilience against climate chance, allow more water in nature for natural systems – which naturally absorb greenhouse gases – to better function, prevent unnecessary destruction of ecological systems as the result of pollution or water scarcity, and much more.

Seawater desalination, the use of brackish water in agriculture, drip irrigation, the development of agricultural varieties that consume less water, and even the extraction of water from air, are all fields that are developed in Israel. We in Israel are able and willing to share our accumulated knowhow and best practices with fellow nations around the world, so that together, we will assure that every individual across the globe will be able to enjoy the essential human right to safe and clean water.

Water is life.

By H.E. Ran Yaakoby, Ambassador of Israel to New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ambassador Ran Yaakoby on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Marcus Roberts: Bonfires? U-turns? Or Responding To Events?
Chris Hipkins has been Prime Minister for only two months. In that time, he has already undertaken two policy “bonfires.” Back in February, Hipkins scrapped the proposed merger of RNZ and TVNZ, pushed the compulsory income insurance scheme off at least until the election, withdrew the religious hate speech legislation, passed the issue to the Law Commission, and ditched the biofuels mandate... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Criminals At Large: The Iraq War Twenty Years On

The arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin came at an opportune moment. It was, if nothing else, a feeble distraction over the misdeeds and crimes of other leaders current and former. Russia, not being an ICC member country, does not acknowledge that court’s jurisdiction. Nor, for that matter, does the United States, despite the evident chortling from US President Joe Biden... More>>

The Conversation: Floods, cyclones, thunderstorms: is climate change to blame for New Zealand's summer of extreme weather?

The final months of New Zealand’s summer carried a massive sting, bringing “unprecedented” rainfalls several times over, from widespread flooding in Auckland at the end of January to ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle dumping record rains and causing devastating floods across the east coast of the North Island... More>>



Ian Powell: Reducing Health Inequity

My final article published by BusinessDesk in 2022 (20 December) discussed the challenge of Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system reducing health disparities in order to reduce inequity as now expressly required by legislation: New health system can’t fix what’s broken in society... More>>


Peter Dunne: Hapless Greens Shafted By Hipkins But Have Nowhere Else To Go
It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how the Greens can support another Labour-led government if they are able to do so after this year’s election. Already, co-leader James Shaw has warned Labour not to take it for granted that the Greens will automatically support Labour again... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Why Sabotage Is A Growing Form Of Warfare In Ukraine
On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh published an article detailing the role of the U.S. and Norway in the September 26, 2022, Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions. U.S. officials denied the findings, while Russia, which previously blamed the UK for the attack, hailed the article as proof of Western involvement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 