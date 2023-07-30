Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens use parliamentary funds for local campaigns

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 2:38 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

The Green Party in 2022 used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting Green Party local government candidates in 2022 according to the Taxpayer’s Union.

Political parties can’t use parliamentary funding for ‘electioneering’ or purposes with no parliamentary purpose. Putting out advertisements urging Green Party supporters to ‘find’ their local Green Party candidates and Vote Green in 2020 appear to be clear breaches of parliamentary funding rules.

The Politics from Canterbury podcast chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot ‘Porky’ and researcher Oliver Bryan about what Mr Bryan called an ‘egregious’ breach.


