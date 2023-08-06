Scoop Election Podcast: ‘For Whom The Poll Tolls’

The Scoop Election Podcast tackles the variation in political polls. We also look at the electorates where some pundits are picking a minor party may take an electorate seat (Northland and Ilam). Assisting the erudite and ‘succinct’ political punditry is former Labour advisor Clint Smith and Christchurch Councillor for Waimairi Sam MacDonald.

The recent barrage of political invective fired at NZ First Leader Winston Peters from ACT Leader David Seymour is also covered. Was a stormy general debate in Parliament, July 22 2020, involving both these gentleman, the reason behind this?

Note: Acknowledgement to Cameron Slater’s The Crunch for the Northland poll information.

© Scoop Media

