Guardian Essential New Zealand Poll: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll – which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory.

Since August, the governing Labour party slumped 2.5 points to 26.9% in the survey, which also recorded unsure voters – 5.3% in September – in its final result. But the results showed apathy towards both of the biggest parties, with centre-right National failing to pick up any speed from August, despite remaining ahead on 34.5%.

In the Guardian Essential New Zealand poll of more than 1,100 eligible voters, the Greens experienced a surge in favour, up 2.5 points from August to 11%, while Te Pāti Māori remained at 2.5%. National’s traditional support party, the libertarian group ACT, fell 1.3 points to 10.3%.

Read More

© Scoop Media