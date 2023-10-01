Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Digital piracy make a comeback

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 1:37 pm
Article: Digitl

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back.

Last week the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3 per cent.

EUIPO’s numbers are for Europe, but seem to be inline with anecdotal evidence of other markets including New Zealand. While the data is useful, it is based on visits to websites and doesn’t cover other forms of digital piracy.

When media is abundant and affordable

It’s not hard to understand why piracy went out of fashion. Media companies made their properties abundantly availably in a wide variety of formats. What’s more, they charged consumers a reasonable price.

Streaming music and video service came close to killing off illegal movie, television and music downloads. Streamers

sold generous bundles of material for the cost of a couple of cups of coffee each month.

Piracy was no longer worth the effort.

There was a time when news stories about piracy and related activities were commonplace. Remember Global mode action? What about Megaupload? Not to mention the flow of piracy stories from Sky TV.

The bad old days

Now those days are returning. At least in certain sectors.

If you dive into EUIPO’s numbers, music, movies and software piracy remain low. There isn’t zero piracy in these areas, but it has become marginal.

The main concern is television piracy which is on the way back up. It now makes up about half of all illegal downloads.

EUIPO also notes a newer form of piracy where people steal publications. It says manga comic books are the most popular illegal downloads in this category with audiobooks and ebooks showing up in sizable numbers. As an aside, the ebook market is a mess regardless of piracy.

The report also covered streaming sports. EUIPO says there is not much data to work with, but it saw an increase of 75 per cent in the two years from the start of 2021.

Piracy is wealth-related

The report found the level of piracy within a European nation depends on relative wealth with more piracy in poorer countries and less in richer ones. There is a close correlation with the level of youth unemployment. Bored youngsters with time on their hands are more inclined to pirate.

This squares with the idea that people, in general, are willing to pay if they can. It also suggests that streaming companies might do better if they adjust their prices to local economies.

A series of practices are degrading the consumer streaming experience and driving people back into the hands of pirates.

Unbundling

First, unbundling. Ten years ago there were a handful of large streaming companies with sizeable libraries of movies and shows.

Over time companies like Disney pulled their material from the aggregate streamers and started their own services. This amounts to a substantial price rise with consumers needing to spend more on subscriptions to get the same amount of good material.

Second was Netflix’s crack-down on password sharing. For years the company encouraged customers to share accounts. That changed. Again, this amounts to a hidden price rise for customers.

Cavalier approach

Add in the company’s cavalier approach to killing off popular shows and all the goodwill accumulated over the years was dissipated.

A third thinly disguised price hike comes with companies adding advertising supported subscriptions to their mix.

This week the BBC reported Amazon Prime Video content to start including ads next year.

As with the other services, you can pay more for a subscription and not be subjected to advertising. In effect this amounts to a 30 per cent price rise for people continuing to get the same level of service as before.

No doubt the streaming companies will argue they deserve to extract higher profits for their product. After all, they aren’t in business as a public service. Yet, if their actions continue to drive consumers into piracy, they could be counterproductive. Someone needs to remind them of the story about killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.


Digital piracy make a comeback was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Binoy Kampmark: Braverman On Refugees

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has made beastliness a trait in British politics. Fed on the mush and mash of anti-refugee sentiment, she's been frantically trying to find her spot in the darkness of inhumanity. Audaciously, and with grinding ignorance, she persists in her grisly attempts to kill the central assumptions of international refugee protection, elevating the role of the state to that of tormenter and high judge. More


Tom Frewen: Is Video Killing The Public Radio Star?

The next government’s broadcasting & media minister, if there is one, will face the challenge of untangling the unholy mess that Labour’s three ministers have made of state-owned television & radio over the last six years. TVNZ (which is supposed to make a profit & pay dividends) is forecasting a loss of $15M & making extensive cuts, while RNZ (which is fully-funded & therefore not expected to be profitable) is wondering how to spend a surplus of $8M. More


Ramzy Baroud: The Death Of A False Democracy

Israel has constructed a brand for itself, a powerful gimmick predicated on two pillars - democracy and stability. The target audience for this facade has been powerful Western states that wielded disproportionate political, economic, and military power. Israel's task was straightforward - maintain the charade of domestic democracy at all costs. More

Binoy Kampmark: Imperial Footprints In Africa

No power in history has exercised such global reach. With brutal immediacy, US forces can be deployed within hours to combat any designated adversary. From its webbed network of official, semi-official, and undeclared military bases Washington can exert heft in a number of regions with a ruthlessness that is the envy of any of its rivals. More


Ian Powell: When Senior Doctors Snap

In 2003 South Canterbury senior doctors snapped because they were sick of being the lowest paid in the public system. In 2007 they snapped because of the threat to recruitment & retention with a widening pay gap with Australia. Now the Labour government has refused to address the severe medical workforce shortages that already existed. More


Ian Powell: Control Culture Threatens Mental Health Services

There's a desperate shortage of skilled & experienced clinicians to support patients with severe mental illnesses. Staff turnover in the service is already unsustainably high. This could worsen staffing pressures by pushing already overworked clinicians to leave or reduce their hours. More

