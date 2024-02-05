Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

All wards should be treated the same, says Local Government New Zealand president

Monday, 5 February 2024, 10:19 am
Article: RNZ

Councils are attacking the government's proposal to bring back local referenda for Māori wards.

The former Labour government abolished them in 2022 saying no other types of wards, such as rural wards, went to a vote.

But the coalition has agreed to restore the right to have a referendum, including requiring a vote on any wards set up without referendum at the next local elections.

The president of Local Government New Zealand Sam Broughton said all wards should be treated the same and local decisions should be left up to councils.

"We made the same case last time this was changed. It's not that we're saying there should be Māori wards or that there shouldn't be Māori wards. We're just saying when that decision is made by council it shouldn't be subject to referenda when no other ward or constituency decision needs to go to referenda also."

Broughton said abolishing referenda for Māori wards had helped improve indigenous representation on councils.

"Since 2019, when the representation of Māori on local government was about 14 percent, we've now seen that lift to just over 20 percent at the last election".

He said claims Māori wards gave Māori more votes than anyone else were wrong.

"As we go through the decisions about what wards and constituencies there should be as a council, we have to do that every six years, there's some rules that need to be applied.

"There's a plus or minus 10 percent rule around representation and so that means whether you're a Māori ward constituent in the constituency for Māori wards or whether you're on a general ward or a specific ward, maybe in a rural situation, those same rules around needing to represent about the same number of people, plus or minus 10 percent, still apply".

Broughton said there was now the highest representation of Māori elected members in local government ever.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 