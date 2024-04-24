1st Autistic Maori Woman To Run For Whangarei Mayoralty 2022 Calls For Positive Leadership & Diverse Representation

Former 2022 Whangarei Mayoral and Whangarei Urban Councillor Candidate Fiona Green (Ngapuhi) has spoken out about the recent decision to disestablish Maori wards in the region. While acknowledging the arguments against the establishment of these wards, such as tokenism and undermining of democracy, Green believes that there is a need for more diverse representation in local government.

During her campaign, Green met many voters on the Maori roll who expressed a desire to switch to the general roll in order to vote for her and fellow Maori candidate Shaquille Shortland. However, it was too late for them to make the switch.

As the first autistic Maori woman to run for Whangarei Mayor, Green had a unique perspective on the issues facing her community. She hoped to bring about positive changes for those struggling to survive, run businesses, and have a voice in local decision-making, particularly for marginalized groups such as the disabled and homeless.

Green strongly believes that Maoridom needs positive and commonsense leadership that uplifts and represents all members of the community. She hopes that the results of the election will inspire others to follow in her footsteps and run for leadership positions.

"It takes courage to stand for the Mayoralty and as a Councillor Candidate," Green said. "I wanted to switch things around and bring about positive change for my community. That's what we all hope for after the results are in."

Despite not being successful in her bid for the mayoralty or council seat, Green remains optimistic and determined to continue working towards a better future for all members of her community.

