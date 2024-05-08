Endangered Bats Heard In Wellington Region For First Time In Years

Short-tailed bats were feared to be extinct in the lower North Island. File photo. Photo: Nga Manu Trust / David Mudge

Nick James, Reporter

Critically endangered short-tailed bats have been recorded in the Wellington region for the first time in more than seven years.

The animals are the rarest mammals in New Zealand and were feared to be extinct in the lower North Island.

Acoustic monitoring over summer near the Pākuratahi River, just south of the Remutaka Hill Road, recorded the animals in the area.

Documents from Greater Wellington Regional Council's upcoming environment committee meeting stated the recording will inform future monitoring to understand the size and spread of the short-tailed bat population.

It will also inform future pest management in the area, and collaborative work with the Department of Conservation.

University of Otago lecturer Jo Monk told RNZ the finding of the bats was significant.

"I think it's super exciting to have a known population of short-tailed bats in the lower North Island."

Monk said the animals needed a high level of predator control, as well as mature forests or cave systems for them to thrive.

"Our experience from the South Island is you need really intensive rat control in addition to quite intensive stoat control to protect these populations."

She said the strongest populations of short-tailed bats include those on predator free islands Codfish Island / Whenua Hou and Little Barrier Island / Te Hauturu-o-Toi.

There are also decent populations in the central North Island and Eglinton Valley in Fiordland.

Auckland Council senior conservation advisor Ben Paris - also known as the New Zealand Batman - said the finding was surprising.

"Wellington isn't very well known for its bat fauna, so to see short-tailed bats which are one of the more rare bats appear in the Wellington is really exciting."

Paris said the public was a lot more aware of New Zealand's bat species.

"I think that it's really amazing that we are finding these bats in places that we are not expecting, and I feel like we are going to find more of these bats across New Zealand as people get more aware."

