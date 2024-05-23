Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upholding Environmental Justice: The Struggle Against Recon Africa In Namibia's Kavango Region

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 8:21 am
Article: Ina-Maria Shikongo

In September 2020, the serene expanse of Namibia's Kavango Region was disrupted by a seismic announcement: Recon Africa, a Canadian company, would commence drilling for gas and oil. What followed was not just a corporate venture, but a saga of environmental peril and community resistance.

Ina-Maria Shikongo/Supplied

Nestled between the Namib and Kalahari deserts, the Kavango Region stands as an oasis of biodiversity. Home to the Omatako River, a lifeline for the Okavango Delta, and teeming with endangered species, this pristine ecosystem is now under threat from Recon Africa's operations.

Okavango Delta/Supplied

The company's incursion into this fragile landscape has triggered widespread concern among communities spanning Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Yet, community awareness of Recon Africa's activities only surfaced after operations had begun, prompting outcry and legal action.

Okavango Delta/Supplied

In 2022, the Kapinga Kamwalye Conservancy mounted a legal challenge against Recon Africa in the Namibian High Court. However, it was not until March 2023 that the conservancies got feedback from the court. Shockingly, the conservancies were fined by the court for their impatience, instructed to await the minister's ruling a move seen by many as an attempt to silence community voices.

This legal setback underscored a broader pattern of exploitation and marginalization, reminiscent of colonial-era land grabs. As indigenous territories are sacrificed at the altar of profit, communities bear the brunt of displacement and ecological degradation.

Recon Africa's activities not only threaten local ecosystems but also exacerbate global climate instability. In an era marked by escalating climate catastrophes, the unchecked expansion of fossil fuel extraction pushes vulnerable populations deeper into poverty and peril.

The fight to safeguard the Kavango Region transcends regional boundaries, it is a testament to our shared humanity and collective responsibility to protect our planet's finite resources. As we confront the existential threat of climate change, the battle for environmental justice in places like the Kavango Region serves as a rallying cry for a more equitable and sustainable future.

In the face of entrenched corporate interests and bureaucratic inertia, the fight for environmental preservation must be waged on multiple fronts, ”legal, political, and grassroots activism. Together, we can hold accountable those who seek to exploit our planet for profit and forge a path towards a more just and sustainable world for all.

Find more from Ina-Maria Shikongo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
