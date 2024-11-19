Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
COP29 Erasure Story Update – All's Well That Ends Well

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 7:27 pm
Article: Alastair Thompson

See original report here: COP29 Erasure – COP29 Media Center Crippled

Shortly after the publication of this story towards the end of the day in Baku yesterday everything returned to normal in the IBC. All changes to the way the center operates implemented last week have been reversed.

Audio Visial Content is once more available to media in the center. And it seems that no deletion of any of the Audio Visual files recorded by the IBC teams across COP29 has occurred either. So in the end All’s well that ends well.

Prior to learning of the apparent reversal of the rules that went into force on Thursday 14th November last week I spoke to officials in the UNFCCC. The justification for the changes that had been made from both the staff on the meetings room assignments team and from the Director of Conference Affairs was the same.

Namely that there is no current UNFCCC “mandate” for the filming and publication of press conferences other than those of the Presidency, nor is there a mandate for the filming and publication of other events held by civil society actors within the complex – even though many events are in fact filmed.

