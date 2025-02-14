Does Cosmic Intelligence Care About Humanity?

The most important thing in life is experiencing states of self-negation and stillness during meditation. With intense, undivided, non-directed attention to the movement of thought in the mirror of nature, the mind spontaneously falls silent, and there is the experiencing anew of inviolability beyond words.

A state of stillness within one occurs by being honestly and non-judgmentally aware of the movement of thought and emotion. If one feels hate, don’t avoid or justify it, but remain with it to understand why.

When the separate observer ends, the reactive, illusory self recedes into the total movement of thought. One perceives beauty, and becomes aware of an ineffable intelligence within nature and the universe.

The existence of immanent intelligence cannot be proven; one has to have a direct experiencing of it.

Other than the existence of that underlying intelligence, I have doubts and questions. Given the state of the world, and the erosion of the human spirit, does cosmic intelligence care about humanity?

There is no answer to such a question, but there are insights, tentative as they may be.

Firstly, is life the expression of the intrinsic intelligence in the universe? Or, as most scientists and all dogmatic atheists maintain, is life simply a rare and random event of which man happens to be an increasingly unfortunate expression?

Given the unfathomable creativity, diversity and beauty of life on Earth, the existence of intrinsic intelligence is, to my mind, unavoidable. That holds up in terms of both direct experiencing, and reason.

Clearly however, there is no separate "Creator." No theistic premise is needed to account for life's prolific emergence on Earth or any other planet. If we define God as the supreme creative intelligence of the universe, s/he lies within, not outside the universe, life, and us.

Clearly, life is not a random event in the evolution of the universe, but an inherent aspect of it. No amount of intellectual imagining about a “multiverse,” where every possible permutation occurs in an infinity of cosmic randomness, can explain away our “finely tuned” universe.

Consciousness imbues the universe, not meaningless randomness. Randomness is simply the means that intrinsic intelligence uses to experiment. God does play dice.

Life, as we are about to discover on Mars, Europa and/or Enceladus, and as astrobiologists have postulated from studying the organic material brought back from the asteroid Bennu, is an inseparable aspect of cosmic evolution.

So, given the right conditions and enough time, is potentially intelligent life, like us, also inherently part of cosmic evolution?

It follows that it is. But what is intelligent life?

Intelligent life is not scientific and technological prowess, however advanced, but the capacity of a technological species to live in harmony with its own planet and the universe as a whole.

By that definition, Homo sapiens is certainly not intelligent life, but potentially intelligent life. We are still heading, at an accelerating rate, in the opposite direction, toward increasing fragmentation and darkness.

So we return to my core Socratic question: If single-celled life is common, and multi-cellular life uncommon, and potentially intelligent life like humans rare in the universe, does the cosmic mind care about species like ours that haven’t made the transition but are destroying their planets and spiritual potential?

In other words, is cosmic intelligence entirely indifferent to creatures like Homo sapiens, or is Intelligence operating, however imperfectly, through us to transmute us?

Though there is little or no evidence for it at present, it follows that the cosmic mind cares in some non-anthropocentric way about Homo sapiens on this exquisitely beautiful planet teeming with life. After all, like it or not, the human brain is the “pinnacle of creation” on this planet.

Why does it matter? Because life is an expression of consciousness, and conscious life is the highest expression of life. Because the evolution of conscious awareness gives us the capacity to participate in the creative unfolding of the universe.

And because if we awaken intelligence within ourselves, it will heal us, and allow the Earth to heal itself from man’s rapacious predation.

Of course it may be too late for our species, as most people in rich countries, and nearly all rich people in poor countries, self-servingly believe. The disturbing fact is that potentially intelligent life can fail to make the transition to imperfectly intelligent life, and no doubt has failed on other planets.

And Homo sapiens is failing as a species.

Symbol and memory-based consciousness is all most humans have known for tens of thousands of years. And now the artificial intelligence created in our own image will cognitively surpass us. So cognitive evolution is both a necessary stage and a tremendous impediment to cosmic consciousness.

In short, life’s most powerful adaptation, symbolic thought, has been unchecked in man. Like the Sorcerer’s Apprentice we haven’t seen how to stop it from fragmenting the Earth, and ourselves, all to hell.

No amount of activism or number of mass movements can meet the crisis of man. The undivided individual contains the whole of humanity.

Martin LeFevre: lefevremartin77@gmail

