Clamp down on wheel clamping passes third reading

New rules to clamp down on overzealous wheel clamping and extortionate fees charged in order to release a vehicle have passed their final stage in Parliament today.

The Land Transport (Wheel Clamping) Amendment Bill has now passed its third reading.

“These changes mean $100 will be the maximum wheel clamping fee that can be charged,” the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Kris Faafoi, said.

“Other changes require a wheel clamping operator to release a person’s vehicle within a reasonable period after a request to do so,” Minister Faafoi said.

Wheel clamping operators who charge more than the $100 maximum fee or who fail to remove a wheel clamp in a reasonable period of time will be committing an offence. The Government will make that an infringement offence allowing Police to issue on the spot fines.

“This Government is committed to protecting New Zealand consumers from unreasonable and predatory behaviour, and some of the worst practices related to wheel clamping have concerned me, as they have many consumers, for some time.

“The changes coming into effect provide a fairer system of private parking enforcement. They strike a balance between protecting motorists from unreasonable and extortionist behaviour at the hands of rogue wheel clamping operators while ensuring businesses have the means to prevent people from parking where they shouldn’t,” Mr Faafoi said.

