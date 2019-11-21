Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 21 November 2019

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 21 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What steps, if any, has he taken to ensure the integrity of ministerial decisions in the major spending programmes announced in the previous two Budgets?

2. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Finance: Will he issue a direction to ACC to divest the $920 million currently invested in fossil fuels?

3. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Social Development: Is the Government’s Families Package supporting Māori; if so, how?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Are there any plans to sell unsold KiwiBuild homes to Kāinga Ora for State housing?

5. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What progress has been made rolling out the National Bowel Screening Programme?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister for Children: Does she stand by her statements and actions regarding the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: On what date was N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd’s application to the Provincial Growth Fund lodged, and when did he first become aware that N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd had applied to the Provincial Growth Fund?

8. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: Is the Government supporting regional building owners; if so, how?

9. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statement by electoral law expert Professor Andrew Geddis regarding the disclosure of donations at the 2017 election, “You can’t have a country’s political system run in this way and be considered the second least corrupt nation on the planet”?

10. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she think Kiwi households and businesses will be paying lower electricity prices in a year’s time?

11. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Agriculture: What recent reports has he seen about the performance of the agricultural sector?

12. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: What is the number of net new sworn police added to the force, when taking into account attrition, since 26 October 2017, and where have they been deployed?

