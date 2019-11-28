Seymour commends PM on Erebus apology
Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister has done the right thing by
apologising to Erebus families”, according to MP for
Epsom, David Seymour.
“The Epsom electorate was home to
many of the victims. Many of their families still reside in
the electorate, and the Erebus disaster remains fresh and
tangible in our community.
“The events following it,
with hindsight, featured the abuse of government power at
its worst. Not only did government hold itself to
unacceptably low standards, the very real impact on innocent
people was, and is, unacceptable.
“Jacinda Ardern
deserves our respect and commendation for finally expressing
the right sentiment on behalf of the New Zealand
Government.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
40 Years On: Prime Minster Delivers Erebus Apology
257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.
That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.
But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>