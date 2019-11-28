Seymour commends PM on Erebus apology

“The Prime Minister has done the right thing by apologising to Erebus families”, according to MP for Epsom, David Seymour.

“The Epsom electorate was home to many of the victims. Many of their families still reside in the electorate, and the Erebus disaster remains fresh and tangible in our community.

“The events following it, with hindsight, featured the abuse of government power at its worst. Not only did government hold itself to unacceptably low standards, the very real impact on innocent people was, and is, unacceptable.

“Jacinda Ardern deserves our respect and commendation for finally expressing the right sentiment on behalf of the New Zealand Government.”

