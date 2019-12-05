Harmony in the House – a show of parliamentary proportions

5 December 2018

New Zealand Parliament is proud to present Harmony in the House 2019, a talent show spectacular!

Come December 17, MPs and staffers from across Parliament will be coming together to stage a fundraising show like no other. For one night only, it won’t be about left or right – it’ll be all about centre stage.

Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, says, “Harmony in the House promises to be a fun and festive event, and is helping to raise money for a worthy cause. I’m pleased that MPs from across the House are coming together to put on a great show for their fellow members, staff and the public, and I look forward to seeing the performances.”

Of course every show also needs an audience, and Parliament is delighted to be opening its doors and offering the best seats in the house to members of the public. It’s free to attend, but spaces are limited. Members of the public who wish to attend the show can reserve a seat online through the Harmony in the House Eventfinda listing

MPs swapping debates for dancing and questions for choirs will surely be entertaining. However the best part is that this year’s show is all in the name of raising funds for Just Play Tonga.

Just Play is a school sports programme dedicated to promoting physical activity in children, with sessions integrating important social messages such as healthy lifestyle habits, gender equality and including persons with disabilities.

To help the programme on its way, koha will gladly be accepted on the night. There will also be a fundraising activity, offering audience members the chance to get their hands on some fantastic items.

For those who can’t make it in person, Parliament’s Instagram will be featuring updates throughout the night.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Time: 6pm – 7.30pm. Doors open at 5.15pm. Refreshments can be purchased.

Location: Banquet Hall, Executive Wing, Parliament Buildings, Wellington

