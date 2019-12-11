Priorities for 2020 Wellbeing Budget outlined
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance
11 December 2019
PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
Budget 2020 will continue the Coalition Government’s
focus on tackling the long-term challenges facing New
Zealand while also investing to future-proof the
economy.
When the Government took office in 2017 it was
left with crumbling infrastructure, severe underinvestment
in public services, degraded rivers and lakes, a housing
crisis and rising inequality.
“The 2018 and 2019 Budgets
started the process to repair that neglect, and Budget 2020
will continue that work,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson
says.
“We used evidence from the Treasury’s Living
Standards Framework, advice from Government Science Advisors
and other experts, to come up with the five Budget
priorities for 2019.
“These priorities focus on
long-term challenges and opportunities. They cannot be
resolved in one budget, therefore they continue to be the
core of the priorities in the 2020 Wellbeing Budget. In
some cases we have refined the focus to give more guidance
to ministers and agencies in developing more
proposals.”
The Budget 2020 priorities are:
·
Just Transition – Supporting New Zealanders in the
transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable, and
low-emissions economy
· Future of Work – Enabling
all New Zealanders to benefit from new technologies and lift
productivity through innovation
· Māori and Pacific
– Lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills, and
opportunities
· Child Wellbeing – Reducing child
poverty and improving child wellbeing
· Physical and
Mental Wellbeing – Supporting improved health outcomes for
all New Zealanders
The Budget Policy Statement confirms
operating allowances of $3.0 billion in Budget 2020, $2.4
billion in Budgets 2021 and 2022, then $2.6 billion in
Budget 2023.
Major investments will continue to be made in
health, education, housing and social programmes to address
New Zealand’s long-term
challenges
ends
