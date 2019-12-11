Govt delivers deficits, broken promises, weaker economy
Today’s half year economic and fiscal
update is a damning indictment on Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern’s economic management as she puts New Zealand back
in the red, National’s Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith
says.
“This Government inherited massive surpluses as
far as the eye could see, and has blown them in two
years.
“Treasury has slashed its economic growth
forecasts which means fewer opportunities for Kiwis to get
ahead, less money to go around and more debt. The Government
has turned the strong growth and huge surpluses it inherited
into deficits, weak growth and more debt with nothing to
show for it.
“The Government is pulling the economy down
with one hand through added costs, uncertainty and
incompetence, and trying to pull it up with other through
more debt. It’s confused, incoherent and chaotic.
“The
Government has also broken its promise to New Zealanders to
reduce debt below 20 per cent of GDP by 2022. This promise
was only made because Labour knew New Zealanders didn’t
trust them to spend wisely.
“That lack of trust has been
fully justified.
“The Government would not need to break
their debt promise by almost $5 billion if they had not
wasted billions of taxpayer money on failed experimental
policies like KiwiBuild, Fees Free or the Provincial Growth
Fund.
“After spending its first two years deliberately
stopping planned transport infrastructure, it’s a relief
the Government has finally woken up to the need to get on
with things. We, however, have little confidence it will
deliver anything next year either.
“A National
Government would restore confidence and revive our economy
by getting on with infrastructure, by making it easier for
businesses, large and small, to get on with it and by being
disciplined and effective in
Government.”
