Catherine Chu National’s candidate in Port Hills

Local party members have selected Catherine Chu as National’s candidate in Port Hills for the 2020 General Election.

Catherine Chu is 23 years old and is currently a Private Banking Manager and Authorised Financial Advisor at the Bank of New Zealand.

“I’m honoured and excited to be chosen as National’s candidate in Port Hills and am grateful to the party for their support,” Ms Chu says.

“Our communities here benefited from the previous National Government’s strong economic management and focus on results. People here work hard to get ahead and expect their tax dollars to be spent wisely, in a way that achieves things.

“Unfortunately this Government’s experimental policies are seeing families struggle with the rising cost of living. Port Hills is suffering because of a Coalition Government that is breaking its promises to Kiwis and failing to deliver on the things that matter.

“A National Government would provide tax relief for families and focus spending on what really matters – health, education and infrastructure. National knows how to run the economy sensibly to ensure it is thriving and meeting the needs of all New Zealanders.

“Port Hills, and the rest of New Zealand, needs an effective National Government. Simon Bridges leads a team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders and is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning Port Hill’s trust to ensure there is a National Government in 2020.”

© Scoop Media

