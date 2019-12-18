Research into pill-testing effectiveness welcomed
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
The coalition government has announced a new research
project to examine the effectiveness of drug checking
programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps
keep people safe and reduces harm.
“New Zealand
First raised concerns around the lack of empirical evidence
which supports pill-testing efforts by organisations such as
Know Your Stuff,” says Law and Order spokesperson Darroch
Ball.
“What this research will do is remove the
shroud of ideology that has dominated the debate. We can now
focus on the facts and look at what really matters, which is
harm reduction.
“Without the right research,
increased support for drug testing programmes could have
unintended consequences. We don’t want to normalise or
create safe havens for what is an illegal and dangerous
recreational activity,” says Mr
Ball.
