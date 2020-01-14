Parliament

New resource for schools on climate change

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change

12 January 2020

A new Ministry of Education resource available for schools in 2020 will increase awareness and understanding of climate change, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“The resource, Climate Change – prepare today, live well tomorrow, will help students understand the effects of climate change at a local, national and global scale and to apply it to their everyday lives,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Young people have shown us how important this topic is for them, and there’s been a lot of interest in the development of this resource.

“It explains the role science plays in understanding climate change, aids understanding of both the response to it and its impacts – globally, nationally and locally – and explores opportunities to contribute to reducing and adapting to its impact on everyday life.

The package, which includes videos, text and guidance for teachers, is a valuable addition for schools to use in their local curriculum design from 2020.

“Children today are understandably growing up worried about how climate change will affect their lives. They see the simple fact that every year they have been alive has been one of the hottest record and they expect us to act,” James Shaw said.

“Our zero carbon legislation is an important framework for lasting change, but its success depends on all of us working every single day to take the ambitious action we need. Making this resource available means children will be able learn about what we have done to the planet, its potential impacts and what they can to help us solve the problem.”

“The resource was piloted at South New Brighton School in Christchurch in 2018,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Following a positive evaluation, the Ministry funded further development to make it applicable to all New Zealand Schools. The wellbeing element of the programme was also strengthened to recognise the strong emotions and reactions people experience when learning about climate change.”

The resource is designed for level 4 (years 7-10) of the New Zealand Curriculum.

It adds to existing curriculum resources that focus on national identity, Sustainability Development Goals, sustainable economies and personal and environmental wellbeing.


