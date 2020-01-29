Parliament

Government dusts off National’s plan, two years too late

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

29 January 2020


After failing to deliver on its infrastructure promises, the Government has seen sense and restarted the previous National Government’s plan that was put on ice in 2018, but National will go even further if elected this year, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“After two and a half years Jacinda Ardern’s Government has realised it has no infrastructure ideas of its own that it can deliver on, so it has copied the plans I put in place when I was Transport Minister.

“It’s quite flattering, really. It’s just a shame that an entire term of Government has been wasted by tearing up these plans and putting them back together again.

“Unfortunately, the damage has already been done. The two-year pause on starting these roads has seen our construction workforce go overseas in search of work. We’ll struggle to get them back now.

“This is a tragic wasted opportunity.

“The Government is clearly panicking. New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline rusted up on its watch while it focused on KiwiBuild and light rail, which have both failed spectacularly.

“The problem now is that Labour is first-class at announcements but third-rate at delivering on them. We won’t see spades in the ground anytime soon.

“They clearly don’t believe in these projects. Labour and the Greens rallied against many of them while in Opposition. The lack of detail released around so-called ‘improvements’ is also concerning. Having promised a campaign based on facts, it’s a real shame.

“National will build the infrastructure New Zealand needs and will give motorists something in return for the extra $1.7 billion this Government squeezed out of them through fuel tax hikes and extra GST.

“National will release a comprehensive infrastructure plan later this year, setting out our vision to get this country moving.

“Unlike Labour, National is the party of infrastructure and we will deliver.”

$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


