Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rating changes will support whānau and regional development

Sunday, 2 February 2020, 3:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Proposed changes to the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002 will reduce rating barriers for owners of Māori land who want to use and develop their whenua.

There is around 1.4 million hectares of Māori freehold land and much of it is unused or under developed.

“Owners of Māori land have aspirations to use and develop their whenua, but they face a number of unique challenges including unpaid rates arrears.

“This package of changes will break the deadlock where rates arrears prevents development from happening, and the emphasis will be more on enabling whenua to be developed in order to meet rating expectations, “ says Local Government and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.


Under the proposal, local authority Chief Executives will have the power to write off rates arrears on all land (including general land) if they consider the rates are unrecoverable, including rates arrears inherited from deceased owners of Māori land. Most of the rates arrears on Māori freehold land are on unused land and the majority of this is from non-payment of penalties rather than the original rates bills.

Minister Mahuta says, “While the retention of Māori land is paramount, inheriting rates arrears on land that can’t be sold discourages landowners from engaging with their whenua.

“This proposal would give current owners a ‘clean slate’ so they can start afresh. Owners will be able to bring proposals to their local council without the fear of having to pay rates arrears before starting any kind of development.”

Most unused Māori land will be made non-rateable, including Ngā Whenua Rāhui kawenata which is Māori land that has been set aside for conservation purposes. This will mean any rates arrears on unused or Ngā Whenua Rāhui kawenata will be removed.

“At present, the rating policy on wholly unused land or Ngā Whenua Rāhui kawenata varies from council to council. The proposed legislative changes will ensure that there is greater consistency across the country and provide greater clarity on what kind of Māori land is non-rateable”, says Minister Mahuta.

To encourage the development of Māori land, including the building of houses, a statutory rates remission process will be put in place for Māori land under development.

“This will encourage local authorities to provide landowners some rates relief while owners are in the transition phase of making their whenua more productive. The development of whenua Māori will ultimately benefit the whole community.

“The changes will also put owners of homes on Māori land on the same footing as other home owners and retirement village residents when it comes to accessing the rates rebate scheme” she said.

This will be done by giving multiple homeowners on one block of Māori land the option to be rated individually. This will ensure low income homeowners are eligible for rates rebates.

“Some of these changes are about ensuring equitable rating practices for Māori and general land, while other changes are designed to release Māori landowners and local authorities from being stuck in a situation that neither party can easily resolve,” says Minister Mahuta.

The rating changes are part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to support whānau development through whenua. The cross-Government programme includes targeted amendments to Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993, new and enhanced Māori Land Court services, the launch of a whenua knowledge hub and website, regional advisory services and investment.

The Minister expects a Bill to amend the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002 will be introduced in the first half of 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 