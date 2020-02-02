Connecting whānau with whenua through Tupu.nz

Māori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has launched a new website in Kaikohe to empower whānau to achieve their aspirations for Māori land.

Announcing the go-live for Tupu.nz in Kaikohe today Minister Mahuta says the website was developed with Māori to help landowners navigate the complicated journey of whenua Māori ownership.

“Whenua is a fundamental part of what it means to be Māori. It provides identity and belonging across generations. Tupu.nz is an exciting new tool that supports whenua connection, governance and development,” says Minister Mahuta.

Tupu.nz is one part of the Government’s Whenua Māori Programme, an ambitious initiative jointly led by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Justice to help landowners build value and wellbeing for whānau through their whenua.

The website brings together comprehensive information on the 1.4 million hectares of freehold Māori land blocks, providing land profiles, resources, case studies and on-line tools to support landowners with their plans for their whenua.

The material caters for every stages of the whenua Māori journey, from whānau who are establishing ownership interests and governance structures to landowners who are ready to expand their operations and seek new whenua development opportunities.

“When the whenua thrives, the whānau thrives. Tupu.nz will help land owners to confidently make decisions about their whenua, supporting them with step-by-step guidance through complex tasks like setting up an ahu whenua trust,” says Minister Mahuta.

Tupu.nz is built on a foundation of good information and data in a knowledge hub. It will draw on content from key holders of Māori land information like Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, Scion and Te Tumu Paeroa.

In a corresponding initiative, Te Puni Kōkiri is investing in a new approach to providing on-the-ground support in Te Tai Tokerau, Waiariki and Te Tairāwhiti to help whānau and trusts access specialised services and build management and land use capability.

“Combining kanohi ki te kanohi and digital resources will strengthen whānau ability to connect with and make the best use of their whenua,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

