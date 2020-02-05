Parliament

Resilient Southlanders working together in emergency

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Hamish Walker - MP for Clutha-Southland

5 February 2020

The Southland community is banding together and staying strong in what is an increasingly difficult and dangerous situation, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker says.

“Civil Defence has informed me that this is the worst flooding seen by the region in over 100 years, and a State of Emergency has been declared.

“I’m on the ground in Gore helping welfare centres and supporting residents who have been asked to evacuate their homes, I’m thankful there have been no serious injuries at this stage.

“I’ve been receiving regular briefings from Civil Defence and the Minister and have been in close contact with National Party Leader Simon Bridges to provide him with regular updates.

“I will be providing regular updates on my Facebook page and I encourage people to keep an eye on advice being circulated by Civil Defence Southland.

“Thank you to all of the hard-working emergency services staff and volunteers who are working around the clock to ensure everyone is safe.

“Southland is going through a tough time at the moment but we’re a resilient region and I am confident we will work together to get through this.”

ends

