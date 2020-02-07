Parliament

Finance Minister Disowns Rail Network Revaluation

Friday, 7 February 2020, 11:55 am
“Under questioning at the Finance and Expenditure Committee this morning, Finance Minister Grant Robertson disowned the dubious revaluation of Kiwirail in last year’s Government Financial Statements”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Those Financial Statements recorded a $5.3 billion dollar increase in the value of the rail network, inflating the Government’s surplus from $2.2 billion to $7.5 billion. The increase resulted from recording the estimated cost of replacing the rail network rather than the value someone might actually pay for it.

Under questioning from Mr Seymour, the Minister said: ‘Let me be clear, I didn’t advocate for revaluing the rail network this way’.

“The Minister would not explain whose idea it was to revalue the rail network, and would not endorse the $7.5 billion dollar figure as the Government’s real surplus. He even went as far as to say ‘there is no real surplus.’

“Under further questioning, Treasury officials said they could not measure what benefit the public would now get from the rail network, only what it would cost.

“A rail network is an important asset, but the Government’s treatment of it has left us with no idea what value it provides, and no incentive for its operators to add value, given there’s no longer any attempt to even measure its value.

“It’s understandable that the Finance Minister wants to distance himself from this decision. The difficulty is that the taxpayer cannot.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

