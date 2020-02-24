National To Look At Reciprocal Deportation Law

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says a National Government will look at amending the law to allow Australians convicted of serious crimes in New Zealand to be deported.

If elected, National will explore a policy based on amendments to Australia’s Migration Act in 2014 which allows for people to have their visas cancelled on character grounds.

“It’s the legal right of the Australian Government to deport Kiwi criminals, however we have the same rights and it’s my view that New Zealand needs to explore how a reciprocal policy could work here.

“While Jacinda Ardern has labelled this issue as corrosive to our relationship with Australia, I don’t agree.

“In principle, if it’s right for Australia, it’s worth exploring whether it’s also the right position for New Zealand and our interests.

“Only National will put the interests of hard working New Zealanders first.”

© Scoop Media

