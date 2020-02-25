Statement From National Party

“The National Party has always maintained we had nothing to do with alleged illegal activity regarding the donations recently investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

“The Party does not accept the way Jami-Lee Ross is characterising his part in the donations which have led to charges being made against him, not the Party.

“This has always been about a vendetta by Mr Ross.

“The Party expects the trial of charges against Mr Ross will involve evidence which will inform the public of the true facts.

“Recognising that the charges are before the Court it is not possible for the Party to say more at this stage.”

