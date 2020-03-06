Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Crime Prevention For Workers In Small Businesses

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A crime prevention initiative to improve the safety of workers in small businesses like dairies, liquor stores and petrol stations is to be rolled out to hundreds more locations.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has announced new funding for fog cannons in retail premises where workers face a high risk of aggravated robbery.

“We are almost doubling the number of fog cannons to be installed thanks to extra funding,” Mr Nash said. “An estimated 470 extra retail premises will be eligible. Fog cannons have already been installed in 523 locations.

“Fog cannons have been activated by workers in 29 businesses and in all cases there were no injuries to staff and minimal property loss for business owners. The fog cannon scheme has a marked impact on the safety of workers in retail premises.

“Commercial aggravated robberies are at their lowest level in five years. We have experienced a significant decrease in the number of robberies. There were 21 robberies in December 2019, a fall of more than 70 percent on the 78 robberies in April 2017.

“There was a 21 percent reduction in aggravated robberies during 2019, compared to the previous year. Since April 2017 Police have identified and dealt with 1,277 offenders.

“Many robberies are fuelled by a desire for a quick buck to feed a drug habit. Wastewater analysis indicates that methamphetamine use has fallen by 17 percent in the first full year of nationwide testing. It’s still early days but it’s headed in the right direction.

“Extra Police resources have also enabled a new focus on aggravated robberies. This includes more detectives, more staff to work with youth, and Police who work with small business owners and industry groups.

“Police are making it easier to report crime with the new 105 (ten-five) number. They urge the community to report people trying to sell bulk or discounted goods like cigarettes or alcohol, which have likely been stolen.

“Most of the fog cannons, around 82 percent, have been installed in superettes and dairies. Fifteen percent are in petrol stations and three percent in liquor stores.

“Police also provide other crime prevention advice to business owners. This includes options like CCTV cameras, securing tobacco in a lock box, bolting down cash registers, removing advertising posters which block windows, and adding mirrors to blind spots.

“Almost half the fog cannons currently installed are in the Police districts of Counties Manukau, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty, and others are distributed all over the country. The $1.9 million additional funding is from the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

“Fog cannons emit a non-toxic cloud of vapour and a high-pitched noise to deter offenders and minimise the risk of violence to workers. They effectively create a barrier and a no-go zone that confuses the offender and allows workers to escape.

“Not all businesses are eligible. Owners apply to Police who do an assessment based on risk, such as whether they have been robbed in the past and the number of Police callouts to incidents within 100 metres of the shop.

“We expanded support for at-risk businesses in 2018 after only three took advantage of an earlier scheme. That scheme required an up-front contribution of around $2,000 and shop owners could not afford to take part. Under the new scheme, business owners pay no more than $250. Fog cannons cost around $4,000.

“The Coalition Government is also focussed on other ways to improve community safety and prevent crime. We are training extra Police, targeting organised crime such as gangs behind the methamphetamine trade, and tightening controls on firearms,” Mr Nash says.

ENDS

Background:

Fog cannon installations to date, by Police District

DistrictFog cannon numbers
Northland28
Waitemata35
Auckland city49
Counties Manukau93
Waikato84
Bay of Plenty61
Eastern29
Central49
Wellington33
Canterbury40
Tasman2
Southern20
  
Total523

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 