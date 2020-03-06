Parliament

One Year Until The 36th America’s Cup Hits Our Shores

Friday, 6 March 2020, 4:08 pm
It’s one year until the thrill and vibrancy of the competition for the world’s oldest sporting trophy returns to New Zealand, with the 36th America’s Cup Match set to get underway on Auckland’s Waitematā on 6 March 2021, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford says.

The milestone was marked at an event with mana whenua, Auckland Councillors, Emirates Team New Zealand, event delivery agency America’s Cup Events Ltd, lead Crown and Council agencies, and key stakeholders in the marine, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The event was held at the home of the Cup and official club of ETNZ, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, starting at 4pm sharp to align with the start of the 36th America’s Cup Match next year.

“The America’s Cup is an opportunity to ignite New Zealanders’ passion for sailing and this historic event,” Phil Twyford said.

“The event allows us to share our stories with the world, showcase the things that make Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa unique, bring forward the physical transformation of the waterfront and enhance work around protecting the biodiversity of the Waitematā and Hauraki Gulf.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says today, one year out from the start of the America’s Cup defence, the bases for all the teams competing in the Prada and AC36 events have now been completed and were handed over this morning.

“The work was completed on time and within budget, and I congratulate the Wynyard Edge Alliance on this achievement. It has been a massive effort by a 1500-strong team working 870,000 hours.

“In a year’s time, we will be celebrating the start of one of the biggest sporting events our city has ever hosted, with a huge international audience and the eyes of the world upon us.

“It will be an exciting time for Aucklanders and visitors alike, as we strive to retain the Cup and demonstrate our sporting, and yacht-design and technology prowess.

“What’s more, we will be celebrating 2021 as the Year of Auckland, the biggest year yet for our city as we host the Prada Cup, the America’s Cup, Te Matatini, the World Softball Championships, the Women’s Cricket and Rugby World Cups, APEC Leaders’ Week and the round-world Ocean Race.

“It will be a great year, contributing to our economic prosperity, our reputation as a world-class city, the unique attractions of our Māori culture, our status as the largest Pasifika city in the world, and the legacy of long-term infrastructure projects,” Phil Goff says.

America’s Cup on water excitement starts building later this year with the Auckland America’s Cup World Series regatta set to take place 17-20 December 2020, racing for the Christmas Cup. This is followed by the 36th America’s Cup Challenger Series, the Prada Cup from January 15 – 22 February 2021, before the 36th America’s Cup Match racing starts in March 2021.

More information on the 36th America’s Cup can be found at www.americascup.com

