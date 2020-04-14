Rental Reforms Should Remain On Hold

The Government must explain why it is pushing ahead with reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act when just over a week ago it said this work was on hold, National’s Housing spokesperson Judith Collins says.

“The Government is forcing people to make oral submissions this week via Zoom if they want to be heard.

“It is completely inappropriate to be progressing this non-essential legislation during a Level 4 lockdown when people are rightly focused on the national health crisis.

“What’s more, the Residential Tenancies Act has just been amended as part of the emergency Covid-19 law changes, and people need time to absorb those changes.

“Since we went into lockdown, the Government has been advising people that all business currently before select committee is suspended. That advice was still on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s website on April 14.

“Despite that, people wanting to submit on the reforms received emails on April 7 giving them a day to declare whether they would take part in oral submissions via Zoom starting April 15.

“This is completely unacceptable and indefensible.”

