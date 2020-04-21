Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Analysis Of Business Failures From Extra Week Of Lockdown

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"Ministers’ appearances at the Epidemic Response Committee this morning made clear that the Government hasn’t done any robust analysis of the number of business failures that will result from an extra week in lockdown”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Business owners are telling us that they can survive for four weeks without trading, but five, six or seven weeks will be too much for them.

“The cost of business failures in terms of incomes and unemployment, but also mental and physical health, will be enormous. It’s deeply concerning that Cabinet appears not to have had any robust evidence of the additional impact on the survival of small businesses of an extra week in lockdown to inform yesterday’s decision.

“What will make the situation even more frustrating for business owners is that the Prime Minister and the Small Business Minister both seemed to have confirmed this morning that there’s no chance we will go back to lockdown.

“Asked by Duncan Garner on the AM Show, ‘Could it be that we don’t go to Level 3 next week, or is it a definite? Jacinda Ardern responded, ‘I can’t see a circumstance where that would arise.’ Stuart Nash confirmed that view at the Epidemic Response Committee.

“If there is no chance that the Government will reverse yesterday’s decision to move out of Alert Level 4 next week, why not implement Alert Level 3 now and let people get back to work?

“Our rate of transmission is just 0.48, meaning the virus is now dying out. Yet we are still foregoing $1 billion of economic activity a day, and the economic and health impacts are mounting quickly.

“Australia has shown that allowing safe economic activity and fighting COVID-19 are compatible objectives.

“The Government’s decision yesterday to move out of Alert Level 4 was the right one, but it needs to be implemented more quickly.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Living With The Extension, And With Edward Hopper


In the end, it was obvious that the lockdown had to be extended. According to epidemiologist Ayesha Verrall, our tracing systems are still struggling to reach the standard whereby several clusters could be handled at once, and in the context of only a small outbreak of Cobid-19. While that’s admirable – and it marks a significant improvement to where we were only a fortnight ago - this so called “ gold standard” still falls short of the capacity we’d need to trace the community transmission at the levels evident in other countries... More>>


 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 