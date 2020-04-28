Parliament

Over a thousand workers getting infrastructure back on track

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister for State Owned Enterprises
Hon Phil Twyford
Minister of Transport
MP for Te Atatū


Over a thousand workers getting infrastructure back on track today

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today.

KiwiRail will have works start back up on almost all of their projects today, including the Kaikōura rebuild and Wellington metro upgrades. New Zealand’s largest infrastructure project City Rail Link starts back up today as well.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has approved the start up plans and works will restart this week on 25 of the 44 state highway projects in the construction phase around the country, including Transmission Gully and Pūhoi to Warkworth. All state highway and rail projects are expected to have works restart next Monday.

Winston Peters said the Government is getting the record infrastructure build back up and running as soon as possible to help support workers and businesses and kick-start economic activity.

“We’ve worked hard to help cushion the blow from COVID-19 with initiatives like the wage subsidy and advance payments to transport contractors; and we know the industry is now raring to go.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is and getting people back to work day one of Alert Level 3 so we can get money into the pockets of businesses and workers sooner,” Winston Peters said.

Phil Twyford said it’s been a real team effort getting projects ready to restart.

“I’d like to thank the industry, Waka Kotahi, City Rail Link Ltd and KiwiRail for their efforts which will see well over 1,000 construction workers back on the job this week. For example, the Kaikōura rebuild will see around 450 road and rail workers back to work, City Rail Link expects 400 workers back this week, and Transmission Gully and Pūhoi to Warkworth will ramp back up to hundreds of workers at each.

“Major infrastructure projects like these and those contained in the New Zealand Upgrade programme will help provide much needed stimulus to the economy and guaranteed jobs.

“Moving to Alert Level 3 does not mean a return to pre-pandemic ways of working. Strict health and safety protocols are being followed at every site to keep workers and the public safe. These include restricting access to sites, requirements for workers to maintain physical distancing and the use of additional protective clothing.

“It’s too soon to say whether COVID-19 has had any effect on construction timeframes on individual projects. My expectation is that project teams will look at accelerating works where possible,” Phil Twyford said.

Media contact for Winston Peters: Alex Masters 021 809 186
Media contact for Phil Twyford: Tom James 027 308 6010

Capital Projects/UpgradesWhen physical work resumingWhat workStaff numbers returning to work
Wellington Metro Upgrades/Renewals:

Mast/line replacement




Trentham – UH double tracking


Catch up track renewals on Wairarapa Line


From 28/4





From 28/4



From 4/5


Checking for buried services, drilling and pouring foundations, standing masts, Melling Line rewiring and Melling Junction rewiring


Site preparation, earthworks (off line – trains running)


Site investigations, including digging test pits in preparation for later works



40, increasing to 70 (during blocks of line) after second week

10 in first week, rising to 20

Less than 5
Main North Line – Kaikoura rebuild (NCTIR - KiwiRail and NZTA)


Additional Kaikoura projects:
Progressively over the week starting 28/4




From 28/4


From 28/4		Road and rail – 42 sites on MNL and highways




Track works


Tunnel 21 bypass		Approx. 450 (across rail and road) returning to work or re-mobilising

16

50-60
City Rail LinkFrom 28/4Construction works200 ramping up to 400 over the week
Transmission GullyFrom 28/4Construction worksRamping up to approx. 650 by next week
Pūhoi to WarkworthFrom 28/4Construction worksRamping up to approx. 400 by next week
Northland Rail revitalisation (PGF)From 4/5Rail transfer10
Hamilton – Auckland commuter service

From 28/4


From 28/4

Work on Te Rapa Passenger Carriage Maintenance facility

Surveying for wash system and stabling works preparation at Westfield (South Auckland)

30


2-4
Bridge 190 (Main South Line)From 28/4Bridge works10
Bridge 91 (East Coast Main Trunk line)From 28/4Bridge works10
Bridge 105 (ECMT)From 28/4Bridge works10
Bridge 13 (Main North Line)From 28/4Bridge works10
Bridge 229 (North Island Main Trunk Line)From 28/4Bridge works10
Waimiha slip repair (NIMT)From 28/4Bridge works10
Woburn Workshops Upgrades:
Plant 2 refurbishment
Inventory/Amenities
From 28/4
From 28/4
Seismic strengthening works
Continuing site investigations
20-30
2-4
Waltham Scenic Journey Service CentreFrom 28/4Construction works10-15
Palmerston North Drop PitFrom 28/4Construction works2-4


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:



PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

