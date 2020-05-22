Todd Muller Elected Leader Of The New Zealand National Party
Friday, 22 May 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Todd Muller has been elected Leader of the New Zealand
National Party, the party caucus announced
today.
Nikki Kaye has been elected as his
Deputy.
“There is no Team Todd, there is no Team
Nikki, or anyone else – there is only Team National,” Mr
Muller said.
“National has always been a coalition
of city and country, business and community, conservatives
and liberals – National is the party for all New
Zealanders.
“New Zealanders need a National
Government with the experience and management skills to get
our country through the worst crisis since the end of the
Second World War.
“My focus as leader is our
country’s economic recovery and the strengthening of every
community throughout New
Zealand.”
